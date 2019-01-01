Profile

Mia Rönnmar

Dean and Professor

    Bio

    Mia Rönnmar is a Professor in Private Law, specialising in Swedish, European and comparative labour law and industrial relations. She combines detailed legal dogmatic studies of central labour law and EU law issues with comparative and interdisciplinary/social science oriented approaches. Her research has covered issues such as employment contracts, employment protection and flexicurity, discrimination, collective bargaining and collective action and information and consultation. Mia Rönnmar is a member of the Norma Research Programme at the Faculty of Law at Lund University and its Elder Law Research Environment, the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Comparative Labour Law and Industrial Relations and the Swedish national expert in the European Commmission's Expert Legal Network the European Labour Law Network (ELLN). Mia Rönnmar has been visiting researcher at inter alia the London School of Economics, the European University Institute and the University of Cologne and will be a Visiting Professor at Sydney Law School in the summer of 2014. She has extensive experience of international and comparative research collaboration, as well as a long list of publications, in international peer review journals and by international publishing houses. Furthermore, she has extensive teaching experience in the fields of labour law and EU law, at Bachelor, Master and Post-Graduate level.

    Courses

    European Business Law: Doing Business in Europe

