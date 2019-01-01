Profile

Julian Nowag

Associate Professor of Law

Bio

Julian is associate professor (docent) in EU law at Lund University specialised in EU and Competition Law and an associate at the Oxford Centre for Competition Law and Policy where he is on the editorial board of The Journal for Antitrust Enforcement as managing editor. Julian earned a Master’s degree (MSt) and a doctorate (DPhil) from the University of Oxford. He also completed an LLM in European Legal Studies at Durham University and undergraduate law studies in Germany and Austria.In Lund he is Director of the Master programme in European Business Law and teaches course on Competition and various areas of EU law. Julian taught EU law and competition law at Oxford and gave lectures and seminars on EU law, comparative law and competition law in Hanoi (Vietnam), Malaysia, various European cities and Latin America. Julian is a qualified lawyer in Germany. His professional training focused on competition law with placements at the German Competition Authority’s international co-operation unit, the European Commission (DGComp, cartels unit) and Allen & Overy’s German Antitrust unit in Hamburg.

Courses

European Business Law: Doing Business in Europe

European Business Law: Competing in Europe

AI & Law

European Business Law: Understanding the Fundamentals

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder