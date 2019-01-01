Julian is associate professor (docent) in EU law at Lund University specialised in EU and Competition Law and an associate at the Oxford Centre for Competition Law and Policy where he is on the editorial board of The Journal for Antitrust Enforcement as managing editor. Julian earned a Master’s degree (MSt) and a doctorate (DPhil) from the University of Oxford. He also completed an LLM in European Legal Studies at Durham University and undergraduate law studies in Germany and Austria.In Lund he is Director of the Master programme in European Business Law and teaches course on Competition and various areas of EU law. Julian taught EU law and competition law at Oxford and gave lectures and seminars on EU law, comparative law and competition law in Hanoi (Vietnam), Malaysia, various European cities and Latin America. Julian is a qualified lawyer in Germany. His professional training focused on competition law with placements at the German Competition Authority’s international co-operation unit, the European Commission (DGComp, cartels unit) and Allen & Overy’s German Antitrust unit in Hamburg.