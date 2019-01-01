Angelica Ericsson is a PhD candidate in EU law at the Law Faculty of the University of Lund. Her current research interest is focused on standards of judicial review used by the Court of Justice of the EU – in particular, those applied in the assessment of national structures' compatability with EU law.
She has been teaching Internal Market-law and Judicial Remedies on both Bachelor and Master level, as well as coaching the Lund teams that have participated in the European Law Moot Court. Besides having a Master of laws from the University of Lund and a Master of European Law from College of Europe, Bruges, she has also gained practical experience from various periods working within the Court of Justice of the EU.