JS
Oct 24, 2018
It is very clear and all the information provided on the lectures is relevant for the field of study. I loved the structure, the teachers and the way how the topics were presented. Highly recommended!
EK
Oct 3, 2017
Great Material. although the support by coursera was lacking and the students aren't getting answers to Qs. Also there are not enough assignments to complete the peer graded assignments.
By Mauro S•
Jun 9, 2016
The University of Lund provided a great course. The content was rich and well presented by a team of dedicated professors. Thank you!
By Priyesh K•
Aug 13, 2020
European business law: Understanding the fundamentals has been one of the most interesting and extremely informative MOOC i ever done (It was also the most difficult because of my engineering background, to be frank! ).
It helped me understand EU legal structure and its institutional framework, their competence and the complex relation between EU and member states in different aspects like politics, safety, trade etc. Thus making me a bit more learned and confident while dealing with my European stakeholders and their business perspectives henceforth. I look forward to complete remaining two courses and whole heatedly encourage any student or professional who is associated with EU business domain.
Lastly i thank all the professors and dignitaries for allowing me to learn from them. I wish best of luck to entire team!
By Narayanan T•
Jul 18, 2019
A great course to get an introduction and working principles of EU law. Has been a great eye opener in terms of the functioning of the EU and the Member states. Amazing professors who were very crisp, clear and cogent in their lectures. Well structured course with good quizzes, discussion of relevant Case Law and assessments. The honors assignment was also of great learning. The simple language also makes it easy for people without a legal background to assimilate the content. I highly recommend this course for anyone who wants to have a working knowledge about the EU.
By Marcin U•
Jan 28, 2019
Extremely interesting lectures! Couldn't ask for better course to gain general knowledge about the EU. Cannot wait for the parts to come! The only thing I do not understand is why European Business Law (all three of the courses) aren't under any specialisation/one "big" certificate like other universities do
By Carolina J•
May 14, 2017
I really enjoyed the course. It was hard specially the first two weeks, but definitely worth it.
Overall I genuinely enjoyed developing further my knowledge and the different aspects of EU Competition Law covered by it
By Anastasiya K•
May 20, 2021
Insightful, interesting and concise course that provides a structured learning material supplied with legislative base references, a guided explanation and interpretation of the key principles, regulations, rules, cases and exceptions. Moreover, the course introduces the EU and its corresponding governing bodies and the historical journey of how the European Business Law has been established, what impacted its current state and which developments and further improvements are being raised within the EU, as well as outside.
By Luca A•
Oct 6, 2016
Content is relevant and concise, with enough materials to research or use if one wished to further their knowledge on the subject. Lectures are mostly lively, kept to the point, and presented with real life examples that aid comprehension and prevent monotony. In my opinion this course achieves its goal of teaching the fundamentals. However, if one wished to get a solid grasp of this topic additional work on their behalf would be required outside of the course.
By AIKATERINI S•
May 2, 2020
I am really glad that i participated in this seminar, which was a product of Courseira in collaboration with LUND University. The lessons and the Lecturers were excellent. Courseira's staff was always available to assist me with any of my questions.
Also, i increased my knowledge arround the Commercial and European Law and Ι improved my vocabulary on the english law terms. I look forward to start a new seminar. Thank you for the great experience!
By Sherisa R•
Aug 19, 2021
As a pure employment lawyer, I wanted to get a better overview of the commercial law landscape. Over the last 14 years I have always found the corporate side of my work to be uninteresting and not captivating. This course, to the contrary, captured my attention and the cases were on point, illustrated the crisp legal stance and helped me get a better picture of European business law. Thank you.
By Oscar D C O•
Jan 5, 2020
This course for me was a great help and strengthening in terms of European laws and not only in business, in many other aspects that are very helpful for my life, the teachers of this course are very well prepared and are quite clear and precise in the information they provide me, especially Professor Magnus Schmauch for a great job and excellent presentations. thanks to everyone!
By Giorgi C•
Jan 27, 2021
It was an excelent entry course in EU Business Law. In a significantly short time this course gave me an opportunity to have a very deep insight into EU Business Law. Weekly summary and compendiums of each lesson were very helpful. Additionally, there were lots of extra reading materials for each lesson which gave additional information on a subject discussed by the lecturer.
By Adriana V B•
May 2, 2020
Thank you for the courses! The content of the courses is accurately structured, so much information in such a short time, useful advice at the end of the course regarding communication, and how we can express ourselves in public! Indeed useful! In this way of the courses, we can see why the professionalism of the teachers is highly recognizable.
By Sunday M N•
May 20, 2020
As a professional who recently moved to Ireland the course has introduced me to the basics of EU law and it how it applies to doing business in Europe. I am better equiped to offer sound professional advice to businesses in my former jurisdiction in Nigeria who wish to enter into any cotract or business with any company operating in Europe.
By ADITYA S•
Nov 24, 2019
Being a law student from a state-run university in India, I cannot imagine learning about any basics of European Laws, unless I go to the library and scan about 100 different books. Now, thanks to Coursera and Lund University, I can accomplish the same end-result at the comfort of my place and I am forever grateful for that !
By Edmondo B V•
May 28, 2017
Course really well done, very clear and thorough. Explains perfectly everything you need to know about the European Union, its organs, its functions and the tools it uses to reach its goals. I strongly recommend this course to anyone who are interested in knowing more in depth the European Union and its way of working.
By Polina P•
Jun 8, 2020
This course gave me excellent basic knowledge of the EU law ( its principles, institutions and cooperation with third countries). I would definately reccomend the course and it really deserves everyone's attention and time. Thank you for providing this opportunity by giving access to this very valuable and hard work!
By Газимзянов Т Т•
Oct 29, 2017
Я считаю, что краткость - это сестра таланту. Поэтому буду краток, мне было очень интересно и увлекательно узнать о таком явлении, как Международное Бизнес Право. Та информация, которую предоставил Лунский университет и его сотрудники несла огромную пользу и была доступна для усвоения и прохождения данного курса!
By Andrew G•
May 2, 2021
I enjoyed the course and feel to know much more about the workings of the EU than before I took the course. I completed the final quiz on the course after I had submitted my assignment, but before it had been peer reviewed so my certificate does not mention that I passed with "honors", which is a bit annoying.
By Adam B•
Jun 4, 2017
I am grateful for this opportunity to complete my first course about the European Union.
I am certainly interested in doing additional courses in the same field.
The simplicity and method of lecturing is quit classic in a way in that i can do the whole weeks lecture in a few hours. Thank you very much .
By Srinivasan K•
Feb 6, 2020
Great course on EU Business law related components and regulatory environments. Faculty pool is source of knowledge and am confident on the basic concepts around it now. Would like to enroll for more Lund MOOC.
Thank you, Lund University & Coursera for providing me the great learning opportunity.
By Catia M•
Aug 25, 2020
I think it was an excellent course because It gives exactly what it meant: the fundamentals. Most of the law students and even law professionals forget about this fundamentals and it is very important to have them in mind when you are working to interpretation of decisions and the legislations.
By Gololobova E S•
Jun 9, 2020
This course has been the first that I have ever taken online and I found it very informative. Everything is explained in a clear way (I am a foreign student and English is not my first language). I would like to thank the Lund University for this Course on European Business Law.
By Nadia P•
Sep 2, 2016
This is a great course for law practitioners that want to gain basic knowledge in the field of EU Business Law. The professors explained the course clearly and concisely. The training materials are very helpful as well. Many thanks to Lund University!
By Juan I O•
Aug 28, 2020
Excellent course. The selection of topics is precise and professors speak a fluent and clear english, that's very useful specially for foreigners that speak spanish like me.
Very interesting and dinamic lessons. I highly recommend this course.
By Robert M M•
Oct 29, 2017
A very good course for beginners interested in understanding European Law. It is not only useful for those interested in Business Law, since the basic structure of the EU and its institutions is the same for many other law areas.