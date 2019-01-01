Associate Professor
Ulf Maunsbach is Associate Professor of Law at the Faculty of Law, Lund University. In research and teaching he is confined to address areas of law with a cross-border character and he has extensive experience from teaching in areas as; Private international law, Information Technology Law and Intellectual Property Law, all of which are areas of law that tend to be regarded as technical and interdisciplinary.
Ulf is an appreciated guest teacher and researcher and has recently been lecturing in Milan and Copenhagen. During the fall 2014 Ulf will be a guest teacher at Bond University in Australia.
Ulf is also national editor for the Nordic Journal of Intellectual Property Law (www.NIR.nu).
A selection of published works and on-going teaching activities is available at: http://works.bepress.com/ulf_maunsbach