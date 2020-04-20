Chevron Left
Back to European Business Law: Competing in Europe

Learner Reviews & Feedback for European Business Law: Competing in Europe by Lund University

4.8
stars
257 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

About this Course This six-week course titled Competing in Europe is the third in a series of three exploring some of the main business aspects of European Union law. Besides providing learners with a sound knowledge base of European laws and regulations, the series explores business considerations within a broader perspective by including inputs from leading law practitioners in the field. More specifically, the third course discusses how to compete on the internal market and protect your brand, product or invention. It includes legal disciplines such as Intellectual Property law (IP law), Competition law and specific branches within Public law, such as public procurement and state aid. At the end of this course, you will have a basic understanding of how to: • Find and understand relevant laws and regulations governing the internal European Union market • Protect and defend a company’s products, brands and inventions by obtaining and licensing trademarks and patents • Create a competitive edge for a company and apply the basic principles of EU competition law • Construct and present a persuasive legal argument About the Series The Lund series in European Business Law ranges from considering the basic structures and principles of the European Union to focusing on specialized areas of European Union law. The first course, Understanding the Fundamentals, examines the core structures and principles of the European Union. The second course, Doing Business in Europe, examines legal areas such as Company law, Labour law, Tax law, Environmental law and Private International law, and how they tie in to doing business in Europe. All three courses can be taken independently or in sequence depending on your needs and preferences. To keep up to speed on the course series, visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/eblmooc/ Syllabus and Format Each course consists of a number of modules where one module represents about one week of work. A module includes a number of lectures and readings, and finishes with an assessment – a quiz or a peer graded assignment. The assessments are intended to encourage learning and ensure that you understand the material of the course. Participating in forum discussions is voluntary. Course I - Understanding the Fundamentals Module 1. Introduction Module 2. Legal Method and Sources Module 3. Constitutional Freedoms and Fundamental principles Module 4. Enforcement of EU Law and Judicial Review Module 5. Freedom of Movement Module 6. The External Dimension Course II - Doing Business in Europe Module 1. Making Business Transactions Module 2. Establishing a Company Module 3. Employing and Working in Europe Module 4. Paying Taxes and Complying with Environmental Standards Module 5. Resolving Cross-border Disputes Module 6. Case Clinic Course III - Competing in Europe Module 1. Obtaining Trademarks Module 2. Defending Patents Module 3. Competition: Illegal Agreements Module 4. Competition: Abuse of Dominance and Mergers Module 5. Selling to the State and State Aid Module 6. Advocacy and Legal Writing Lund University Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centers and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English. The Faculty of Law is one of Lund University’s four original faculties, dating back to 1666. It is a modern faculty with an international profile, welcoming both international and Swedish students. Education, research and interaction with the surrounding community are the main focus of the Faculty’s work. The connection between the three is particularly apparent in the programmes and courses offered by the university, including the university’s MOOC course in European Business Law. The students get the chance to engross themselves in traditional legal studies, while interacting with both researchers and professionally active lawyers with qualifications and experience from various areas of law. The faculty offers three international Masters: two 2-year Master’s programmes in International Human Rights Law and European Business Law, and a 1-year Master’s in European and International Tax Law. Students from around 40 countries take part in the programmes which offer a unique subject specialization within each field, with highly qualified researchers and professional legal practitioners engaged in the teaching. The Master’s programme in European Business Law provides an in-depth understanding of both the practical and the theoretical aspects of business law within the European Union. The programme provides both general and specific knowledge of the European Union legal framework, which is necessary for students intending to work as legal advisors or business decision-makers. The programme is delivered in English and is open to students with at least a three year degree in Law (Bachelor, LL.B, or equivalent) who want to specialise in European economic and business law. The MOOC course in European Business Law is a great course to start with for students intending to apply for the Master’s programme in European Business Law. Even though the MOOC course does not grant credits previous knowledge of the subject is considered upon admission to the master’s programme. For more information about the Master’s programme in European Business Law see https://www.law.lu.se/#!meb...

Top reviews

MS

Jan 22, 2017

Although this version was much easier than the first edition, it was much easier to follow and provides a much more solid foundation for those new to the subject.

VA

Jan 2, 2021

Very good course. Demanding but I learned a lot. Honors Assignments & Conversations with Practitioners are helpful to accelerate the learning process.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for European Business Law: Competing in Europe

By Ken T

Apr 19, 2020

As a law student (Master in Business Law) I found the course to be very comprehensive, everything regarding competition in the EU is talked about : from anti-competitive behaviors to defending patents and registering trademarks to identifying authorized and non-authorized state aids. This will give you the tools you need to master article 101 and 102 of the TFEU. I also developed legal writing skills as a module is dedicated to laying the ground rules on how to write a legal memorandum, I believe this will be helpful to me to apply for an internship in an english law firm. If you have an interest in EU competition law I strongly recommend this program.

By Peter H

Feb 2, 2017

I truly enjoy doing this MOOC, some terms were a bit difficult to understand at first. However, after reading and watching the materials provided carefully and repeated. I started understanding the subject better and liked it as a result. I will try the other two courses on European Business Law (Understanding the Fundamentals & Doing Business in Europe) provided by Lund University and Coursera.

My sincere gratitude and appreciation

Peter Huaman

Student from the Netherlands

By Terese A

Aug 2, 2020

The course was very informative, I really enjoyed it! The lecurers were all very clear and articulate. However, there could be a better balance between male and female lecturers.

/Kursen var väldigt informativ, det uppskattar jag. Föreläsarna var alla väldigt tydliga och artikulerade väl. Jag undrar dock om det inte går att ha en bättre balans mellan män och kvinnor som föreläser inom detta område?

By Kyriaki- M P

Jun 8, 2017

This course, as the third and final part of the European Business Law unit, deepens the knowledge in matters of competition and IP rights. The three courses escalate smoothly from an introduction to the structure and institutions of the EU, to business transactions in Europe and finally, in this course, to the fundamental issues arising when competition comes into play.

The course is well structured, with adequate and sufficient supportive material, for those who want to get a really deep insight in the matters mentioned.

What's more, the interviews at the end of each module are a pleasant summary of the information disseminated in the module.

Lund University, as far as these three courses of European Business Law that I have attended, has done a great job. As proof, the tests at the end of each module are easy to pass but only for those who have watched the videos and done all the preparation. That is for me, valuable new information but also well corresponding to the examination required.

Looking forward for more courses like this one!

By Mateus M R

Jun 18, 2017

Considering you've taken all of the three modules provided by Lund U. on European Business Law, this final course is extremely informative and invaluable for the foreign practicioner. I feel a lot more confidence exploring the european law after being exposed to the material. The interviews on the end of each session also approximates the student of the pragmatic realities of lawyers and attorneys, easing the anxiety that comes with considering a practice on foreign countries.

By Alireza Y

Feb 17, 2017

One of the best courses available for non European law students, lawyers, businessmen or anybody else who wants to know and learn about European Union business law. It gives you a brief overview of European Union fundamental law in the field of business. I highly recommend you to study all three parts of the course. Thank you Lund University. Thank you Coursera.

By Lina J

Dec 18, 2020

A good and comprehensive overview. The concepts clearly explained. A lot of information on what sources to refer to if want to know more. Quizzes test not only the dry learning on applicable laws and regulations but also the understanding of the application.

By B.L.J. d B

Sep 20, 2019

Interesting and practical course, stating a good outline of i.a. IP-law, state aid, and procurement law. Good to refresh my knowledge on these topics. Thanks for posting this course!

By Maureen S

Jan 23, 2017

Although this version was much easier than the first edition, it was much easier to follow and provides a much more solid foundation for those new to the subject.

By Vinayakan A

Jan 3, 2021

Very good course. Demanding but I learned a lot. Honors Assignments & Conversations with Practitioners are helpful to accelerate the learning process.

By Cosmos

Feb 8, 2019

Amazing Course. I e learned a lot of things mainly how to understand functioning of the TFEU in the depth of the EU/International competition law

By UMORU, Z D

Feb 9, 2019

This course was really helpful and aided in increasing my wealth of knowledge in intellectual property and European union competition law

By Vesna S

Jan 28, 2018

Great course, loved it especially since I already passed the previous two from the Lund University as regards European Business Law.

By Pedro M G

Aug 7, 2020

Very interesting course! I highly recommend it to anyone who wishes to get a good initial understanding of EU Competition Law.

By ATHUL V

Apr 22, 2021

A demanding course but completely worth it. gave me a completely new perspective on IP with relation to the EU

By Fábio M P

May 30, 2021

The course is very important, and gives an advanced overview of the competitive law area in European Law.

By Neill G

Oct 6, 2019

Thank you very much - I have learned and developed tremendously during this course. Much appreciated

By Loura H

May 9, 2017

This is the good course to understand in brief on patent, procurement, and competition.

By doriana g

Mar 11, 2019

Very interesting course, for me was very useful as I work as tender manager.

By Alessandro C

Feb 5, 2021

One of the best courses ever taken on Coursera for an in-house lawyer

By Ramon M G D

May 28, 2017

Great course to understand how Competence works in Europe.

By Volodymyr H

Dec 29, 2017

Very briefly, but so much valuable information

By Βρασίδας Π

Jan 23, 2018

Very interesting and detail centered course!

By Jalal F K

May 15, 2020

a very interesting course !!!!!!

By Marta G

Jan 25, 2017

Good content and information!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder