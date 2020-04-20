MS
Jan 22, 2017
Although this version was much easier than the first edition, it was much easier to follow and provides a much more solid foundation for those new to the subject.
Jan 2, 2021
Very good course. Demanding but I learned a lot. Honors Assignments & Conversations with Practitioners are helpful to accelerate the learning process.
By Ken T•
Apr 19, 2020
As a law student (Master in Business Law) I found the course to be very comprehensive, everything regarding competition in the EU is talked about : from anti-competitive behaviors to defending patents and registering trademarks to identifying authorized and non-authorized state aids. This will give you the tools you need to master article 101 and 102 of the TFEU. I also developed legal writing skills as a module is dedicated to laying the ground rules on how to write a legal memorandum, I believe this will be helpful to me to apply for an internship in an english law firm. If you have an interest in EU competition law I strongly recommend this program.
By Peter H•
Feb 2, 2017
I truly enjoy doing this MOOC, some terms were a bit difficult to understand at first. However, after reading and watching the materials provided carefully and repeated. I started understanding the subject better and liked it as a result. I will try the other two courses on European Business Law (Understanding the Fundamentals & Doing Business in Europe) provided by Lund University and Coursera.
My sincere gratitude and appreciation
Peter Huaman
Student from the Netherlands
By Terese A•
Aug 2, 2020
The course was very informative, I really enjoyed it! The lecurers were all very clear and articulate. However, there could be a better balance between male and female lecturers.
/Kursen var väldigt informativ, det uppskattar jag. Föreläsarna var alla väldigt tydliga och artikulerade väl. Jag undrar dock om det inte går att ha en bättre balans mellan män och kvinnor som föreläser inom detta område?
By Kyriaki- M P•
Jun 8, 2017
This course, as the third and final part of the European Business Law unit, deepens the knowledge in matters of competition and IP rights. The three courses escalate smoothly from an introduction to the structure and institutions of the EU, to business transactions in Europe and finally, in this course, to the fundamental issues arising when competition comes into play.
The course is well structured, with adequate and sufficient supportive material, for those who want to get a really deep insight in the matters mentioned.
What's more, the interviews at the end of each module are a pleasant summary of the information disseminated in the module.
Lund University, as far as these three courses of European Business Law that I have attended, has done a great job. As proof, the tests at the end of each module are easy to pass but only for those who have watched the videos and done all the preparation. That is for me, valuable new information but also well corresponding to the examination required.
Looking forward for more courses like this one!
By Mateus M R•
Jun 18, 2017
Considering you've taken all of the three modules provided by Lund U. on European Business Law, this final course is extremely informative and invaluable for the foreign practicioner. I feel a lot more confidence exploring the european law after being exposed to the material. The interviews on the end of each session also approximates the student of the pragmatic realities of lawyers and attorneys, easing the anxiety that comes with considering a practice on foreign countries.
By Alireza Y•
Feb 17, 2017
One of the best courses available for non European law students, lawyers, businessmen or anybody else who wants to know and learn about European Union business law. It gives you a brief overview of European Union fundamental law in the field of business. I highly recommend you to study all three parts of the course. Thank you Lund University. Thank you Coursera.
By Lina J•
Dec 18, 2020
A good and comprehensive overview. The concepts clearly explained. A lot of information on what sources to refer to if want to know more. Quizzes test not only the dry learning on applicable laws and regulations but also the understanding of the application.
By B.L.J. d B•
Sep 20, 2019
Interesting and practical course, stating a good outline of i.a. IP-law, state aid, and procurement law. Good to refresh my knowledge on these topics. Thanks for posting this course!
By Maureen S•
Jan 23, 2017
By Vinayakan A•
Jan 3, 2021
By Cosmos•
Feb 8, 2019
Amazing Course. I e learned a lot of things mainly how to understand functioning of the TFEU in the depth of the EU/International competition law
By UMORU, Z D•
Feb 9, 2019
This course was really helpful and aided in increasing my wealth of knowledge in intellectual property and European union competition law
By Vesna S•
Jan 28, 2018
Great course, loved it especially since I already passed the previous two from the Lund University as regards European Business Law.
By Pedro M G•
Aug 7, 2020
Very interesting course! I highly recommend it to anyone who wishes to get a good initial understanding of EU Competition Law.
By ATHUL V•
Apr 22, 2021
A demanding course but completely worth it. gave me a completely new perspective on IP with relation to the EU
By Fábio M P•
May 30, 2021
The course is very important, and gives an advanced overview of the competitive law area in European Law.
By Neill G•
Oct 6, 2019
Thank you very much - I have learned and developed tremendously during this course. Much appreciated
By Loura H•
May 9, 2017
This is the good course to understand in brief on patent, procurement, and competition.
By doriana g•
Mar 11, 2019
Very interesting course, for me was very useful as I work as tender manager.
By Alessandro C•
Feb 5, 2021
One of the best courses ever taken on Coursera for an in-house lawyer
By Ramon M G D•
May 28, 2017
Great course to understand how Competence works in Europe.
By Volodymyr H•
Dec 29, 2017
Very briefly, but so much valuable information
By Βρασίδας Π•
Jan 23, 2018
Very interesting and detail centered course!
By Jalal F K•
May 15, 2020
a very interesting course !!!!!!
By Marta G•
Jan 25, 2017
Good content and information!