Doing Business in Europe by ESCP Business School

4.4
stars
109 ratings
23 reviews

Welcome to the MOOC “Doing Business in Europe”! Europe is a major world trade partner as well as a place where to acquire significant business experience. This is the reason why this MOOC has been designed with the view to explaining and guiding you in doing business in Europe. Do you really know Europe? How should you consider and approach the European continent? What business lessons can be drawn in a European perspective? With a dozen contributions from academics in the various domains of management (marketing, supply chain, finance, human resources management or strategy) and as many testimonials from business leaders operating in Europe, this course will help you enrich your knowledge and business competences within the European context. The MOOC is divided into 5 topics corresponding to 5 major issues when doing business in Europe: 1. Approaching the European market(s) 2. Innovating in Europe 3. Investing in Europe 4. Building the value chain 5. Integrating the diversity There are no prerequisite for this course. At the end of the coursework, participants will be able to understand how to design a European-scale development strategy. Please enroll and thank you in advance for choosing this course!...

By Aline E D d A

Feb 24, 2020

I really enjoyed the course, really good insights aboout the european markets even for someone who was already working in a european company (italian) for 5 years.

By PyayOo M

Mar 19, 2022

Mingalarpar. I am P.O.May from Myanmar. To be international business consultant, I am eager to learn international business strategy. This course, "Doing business in EU", provides me insightful experiences and ideas to achieve my dream. Each unit consists a clear and singnificant information for me, a business lady from Myanmar, who have only work experiences with Asian culture and countries. I am thakful each and every teacher for making me confident with your thoughful sharing.

By Veruska C

Dec 2, 2020

Excellent course, It helped me to understand European market. Their cultural differences between every country and the behavior in the negotiation with a Europen partner. I woud like to do another course like this adapted the new economic context after COVID-19.

By José D

Jan 4, 2022

Teachers and successful students explain and share experience in a well structured and guided MOOC. Be ready to take notes and memorise facts :)

By Moh. A S

Sep 27, 2021

great course for a newbie who wants to start a journey doing business in Europe

By Bia C

Jun 17, 2019

Very good course to learning about the European market features.

By Mae S

Oct 20, 2021

I look forward to using what I have learned.

By anoop j

Dec 26, 2019

Very informative

By Sarah

May 11, 2020

Great Course!

By SAN D

Oct 10, 2021

excellent

By MD. R A

Dec 11, 2019

5*

By Ricardo A V

May 17, 2018

A comprehensive review on trading and ventures in the EEA. A dummy's guide to understand market attack, market penetration and the gadgets you should resort.

By Dmitri P

Mar 23, 2019

Great intro to a wide spectrum of open possibilities in Europe for doing business. Gets you a feel of being engaged in EU's activities

By Jack

Mar 18, 2021

Different lecturers from different background really widened my horizon. Thanks a lot.

By Matthieu L

Jan 13, 2022

W​as made in 2018 and maybe needs to be refreshed

By Pedro B A

Jun 25, 2018

Nice introduction to doing business in Europe

By Leray P

Jun 6, 2019

Aussi bien qu'une trottinette lime.

By Thaer D

Jul 9, 2020

good info.

By Nubia E

Aug 2, 2020

It's a good introductory course, however information shared is very brief, therefore I had to consult in the web to reinforce the knowledge. I think more reading can be added or link to recent articles in the web to complete the understanding of the market. For non European people its interesting to get more info about cultural conducts accepted or not in order to know how to approach the market and people, (just like shared in the last week "Negotiating with European partners") Thanks NE.

By Raymond A L

Jun 10, 2019

I am a lecturer of international business. To a person like me, much of this stuff I already know. The course would be more informative for an average course-taker.

By Elizabeth N C

Jan 8, 2021

more clarity in the explanations in the negotiation process and would have added a practical case resembling a real case

By Shane M

Nov 2, 2020

I think the course would have benefited greatly from a deeper look at some of the real challenges of doing business in Europe. There could be a section devoted to the risks and opportunities.

By sourav g

Jul 11, 2020

It wasn't upto the mark. Should have included case studies for in-depth understanding.

