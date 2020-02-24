AA
Feb 23, 2020
I really enjoyed the course, really good insights aboout the european markets even for someone who was already working in a european company (italian) for 5 years.
MS
Sep 26, 2021
great course for a newbie who wants to start a journey doing business in Europe
By Aline E D d A•
Feb 24, 2020
By PyayOo M•
Mar 19, 2022
Mingalarpar. I am P.O.May from Myanmar. To be international business consultant, I am eager to learn international business strategy. This course, "Doing business in EU", provides me insightful experiences and ideas to achieve my dream. Each unit consists a clear and singnificant information for me, a business lady from Myanmar, who have only work experiences with Asian culture and countries. I am thakful each and every teacher for making me confident with your thoughful sharing.
By Veruska C•
Dec 2, 2020
Excellent course, It helped me to understand European market. Their cultural differences between every country and the behavior in the negotiation with a Europen partner. I woud like to do another course like this adapted the new economic context after COVID-19.
By José D•
Jan 4, 2022
Teachers and successful students explain and share experience in a well structured and guided MOOC. Be ready to take notes and memorise facts :)
By Moh. A S•
Sep 27, 2021
By Bia C•
Jun 17, 2019
Very good course to learning about the European market features.
By Mae S•
Oct 20, 2021
I look forward to using what I have learned.
By anoop j•
Dec 26, 2019
Very informative
By Sarah•
May 11, 2020
Great Course!
By SAN D•
Oct 10, 2021
excellent
By MD. R A•
Dec 11, 2019
5*
By Ricardo A V•
May 17, 2018
A comprehensive review on trading and ventures in the EEA. A dummy's guide to understand market attack, market penetration and the gadgets you should resort.
By Dmitri P•
Mar 23, 2019
Great intro to a wide spectrum of open possibilities in Europe for doing business. Gets you a feel of being engaged in EU's activities
By Jack•
Mar 18, 2021
Different lecturers from different background really widened my horizon. Thanks a lot.
By Matthieu L•
Jan 13, 2022
Was made in 2018 and maybe needs to be refreshed
By Pedro B A•
Jun 25, 2018
Nice introduction to doing business in Europe
By Leray P•
Jun 6, 2019
Aussi bien qu'une trottinette lime.
By Thaer D•
Jul 9, 2020
good info.
By Nubia E•
Aug 2, 2020
It's a good introductory course, however information shared is very brief, therefore I had to consult in the web to reinforce the knowledge. I think more reading can be added or link to recent articles in the web to complete the understanding of the market. For non European people its interesting to get more info about cultural conducts accepted or not in order to know how to approach the market and people, (just like shared in the last week "Negotiating with European partners") Thanks NE.
By Raymond A L•
Jun 10, 2019
I am a lecturer of international business. To a person like me, much of this stuff I already know. The course would be more informative for an average course-taker.
By Elizabeth N C•
Jan 8, 2021
more clarity in the explanations in the negotiation process and would have added a practical case resembling a real case
By Shane M•
Nov 2, 2020
I think the course would have benefited greatly from a deeper look at some of the real challenges of doing business in Europe. There could be a section devoted to the risks and opportunities.
By sourav g•
Jul 11, 2020
It wasn't upto the mark. Should have included case studies for in-depth understanding.