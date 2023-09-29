ESSEC Business School
Paths to a Sustainable Future
ESSEC Business School

Paths to a Sustainable Future

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to this MOOC on transition! The MOOC was designed as follows: 1) A first module to address challenges at the level of worldviews: a worldview is apolitical vision of the future. 2) A second module to address the social implications of transitions in diverse fieldssuch as the economy, business, accounting, etc… 3) A third module to address the practical implications of transitions in our daily lives: wecalled this module “Tools for Transition”. Of course, all aspects of ecological and social transition will not be covered in this MOOC: we have selected some topics to illustrate the three levels mentioned above. This will not say everything about transition, but the MOOC will illustrate these three levels. Before starting, let us make a statement of principle: transition calls for philosophical andpolitical debates, leaving space for different sensitivities and priorities. This MOOC was built by a group of partners from diverse institutions: universities and eco-villages. In this MOOC, each contributor will speak in his own name. Even if all the contributors agree on the seriousness and urgency of the ecological situation, and the need to change unsustainable lifestyles, they may differ concerning the means to be taken to achieve it. This MOOC will help you raise your awareness of this diversity; it will help you understand the debates atstake and, ultimately, develop your ability to build your own personal critical thinking. We wish you all the best for this journey into the social and ecological transition!

What's included

1 video3 readings

Welcome to the first module called “New Worldviews Related to Transition”. We will show how important worldviews are in shaping the way we build the future.

What's included

10 videos1 reading1 quiz

Welcome to this module on the social implications of transition. By “social” we mean the structures of society, which can be described either as “fields” such as the economy,management, law and public policy, or as organizations such as private companies, public administrations or regulatory bodies. In this module, we will focus on the fields of management and the economy, as well as on private companies.

What's included

13 videos1 reading1 quiz

After a module on the political level of worldviews, and a module on the structural level of the social implications of transition, we will now move to the level of daily life at the level of individuals and groups. We called this module “Tools for Transition”.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

European University For Transition
ESSEC Business School
1 Course300 learners

Offered by

ESSEC Business School

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions