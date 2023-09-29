Paths to a Sustainable Future

This MOOC is an introduction to social and ecological transition.
Ecological issues (climate change, loss in biodiversity, scarcity of resources, etc.) and their social consequences (growing inequalities, poverty, conflicts, forced migrations, etc.) call upon us to promote a paradigm shift, to redesign our production and consumption patterns, as well as our lifestyles. This is what transition is all about. In this MOOC, you will encounter some of the changes needed for transition at different levels: worldviews (political), systems (the economy, management...) and lifestyles (at personal and community levels). Following the MOOC will help change your way of thinking or living, as well as to transform the structures of society. You will learn about possible existing solutions, and also see that new solutions need to be invented. This MOOC will also highlight the importance of working with others. Anyone can follow the course, without prerequisites. If you already have some knowledge of the topic, it will allow you to discover a number of approaches to transition and strengthen your understanding of both challenges and ideas for change. This MOOC was developed by the European University For Transition Erasmus + project. The European University for Transition (EU4TRANSITION) Erasmus + project developed innovative learning and research practices (e.g. new curricula, teaching methods, institutional network) to accompany the transition in the education field. It developed multidisciplinary, pragmatic and holistic approaches for teaching and learning in the field of « Transitions » and facilitate the exchanges, flows and co-creation of knowledge and, more specifically, skills. Partners were: ESSEC BUSINESS SCHOOL, UNIVERSITEIT VOOR HUMANISTIEK, UNIVERSIDAD PONTIFICIA COMILLAS, ARTERRA BIZIMODU, YASAR UNIVERSITESI, MTÜ EESTI ÖKOKOGUKONDADE ÜHENDUS and CAMPUS DE LA TRANSITION. More information at: https://eu-4-transition.essec.edu/home This project has received funding from Erasmus Plus under grant agreement N°2020-1-FR01-KA203-080465. Disclaimer: the European Commission’s support for the production of this publication does not constitute an endorsement of the contents, which reflect the views only of the authors, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.