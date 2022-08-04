In this course, you will learn about a well-researched tool for building a more equitable economy: “employee ownership.” You will learn what it is, how it differs from traditional business ownership models, and the forms it can take. You will learn how employee ownership can share wealth and profits with employees--while making businesses more productive. You will learn what the research shows about the benefits of this tool for employees, retiring business owners, and the economy.
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
How businesses can be designed to share ownership and profits with employees.
New options for business succession.
Facts about wealth inequality.
- Business Transformation
- Business development
- Collaboration
- Leadership And Management
- Entrepreneurship
Adria Scharf, PhD
Employee Ownership: Types and Traditions
