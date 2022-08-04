About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No previous background is required.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How businesses can be designed to share ownership and profits with employees.

    New options for business succession.

    Facts about wealth inequality.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Transformation
  • Business development
  • Collaboration
  • Leadership And Management
  • Entrepreneurship
Beginner Level

No previous background is required.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

What is Employee Ownership?

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Employee Ownership: Types and Traditions

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

What the Research Shows: Key Takeaways

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Why and How We Became Employee Owned

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

