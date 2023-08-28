University of Colorado Boulder
A Theoretical Origin of Ethics in Business and Tech Industry
University of Colorado Boulder

A Theoretical Origin of Ethics in Business and Tech Industry

This course is part of Ethical Decision-Making in the Tech Industry Specialization

Taught in English

Daniel Moorer

Instructor: Daniel Moorer

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Understand the origins of human morality.

  • Understand the meaning of eusociality as it relates to human beings.

  • Understand cultural effects on current business ethical decision making.

  • Understand the effects of rapid technological advancement on ethics.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Ethical Decision-Making in the Tech Industry Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module addresses the possible origins of ethics. It examines, from an evolutionary standpoint, theories about the emergence of Homo Sapiens and its survival instincts, some of which might be considered, in today’s terms, ethical traits associated with the best interests of the individual. It also considers the emergence of the family group and small tribes where a different set of traits were admired and expected; those that were associated with the interests of the group. Lastly, we consider the emergence of larger groups and small societies where societal norms modified ethics even further.

What's included

3 videos9 readings3 discussion prompts

This module goes further than Lesson 1, examining the concept of eusociality that describes traits that define exceptionally successful species. Further, we examine the concept of social evolution. From both of these discussions, one may draw further conclusions about the human ethical makeup and why we operate the way we do.

What's included

2 videos5 readings2 discussion prompts

This module builds on the two previous ones, drawing conclusions about human nature. Having a better understanding of how, perhaps, we came to be who we are today may help a leader to better understand the people who work with them and why they operate the way they do. Moreover, the leader may begin to understand that each person has conflicting traits: some concerned with individual survival (selfishness), and some concerned with the well-being of the organization (altruistic).

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 peer review3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Daniel Moorer
University of Colorado Boulder
9 Courses5,554 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions