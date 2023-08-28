This course focuses on the theoretical origins of ethics. There are many possible paths, but it seems that ethics found its origins in the early days after the emergence of Homo Sapiens.
A Theoretical Origin of Ethics in Business and Tech Industry
This course is part of Ethical Decision-Making in the Tech Industry Specialization
Taught in English
Understand the origins of human morality.
Understand the meaning of eusociality as it relates to human beings.
Understand cultural effects on current business ethical decision making.
Understand the effects of rapid technological advancement on ethics.
There are 3 modules in this course
This module addresses the possible origins of ethics. It examines, from an evolutionary standpoint, theories about the emergence of Homo Sapiens and its survival instincts, some of which might be considered, in today’s terms, ethical traits associated with the best interests of the individual. It also considers the emergence of the family group and small tribes where a different set of traits were admired and expected; those that were associated with the interests of the group. Lastly, we consider the emergence of larger groups and small societies where societal norms modified ethics even further.
3 videos9 readings3 discussion prompts
This module goes further than Lesson 1, examining the concept of eusociality that describes traits that define exceptionally successful species. Further, we examine the concept of social evolution. From both of these discussions, one may draw further conclusions about the human ethical makeup and why we operate the way we do.
2 videos5 readings2 discussion prompts
This module builds on the two previous ones, drawing conclusions about human nature. Having a better understanding of how, perhaps, we came to be who we are today may help a leader to better understand the people who work with them and why they operate the way they do. Moreover, the leader may begin to understand that each person has conflicting traits: some concerned with individual survival (selfishness), and some concerned with the well-being of the organization (altruistic).
3 videos5 readings1 peer review3 discussion prompts
