University of Colorado Boulder
Ethical Decision-Making in the Tech Industry Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Ethical Decision-Making in the Tech Industry Specialization

Cultivate the Art of Ethical Leadership. Describe and apply contemporary theories regarding the origins of human behavioral traits, effectively tackle the ethical challenges faced by technical managers and leaders, and skillfully apply both prescriptive and psychological approaches to ethical decision-making.

Taught in English

Daniel Moorer

Instructor: Daniel Moorer

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 9 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe and apply current theory on the origins of human behavioral traits.

  • Address the ethical challenges of technical managers and leaders.

  • Apply a prescriptive approach to ethical decision making.

  • Apply a psychological approach to ethical decision making.

Skills you'll gain

A Theoretical Origin of Ethics in Business and Tech Industry

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Understand the origins of human morality.

  • Understand the meaning of eusociality as it relates to human beings.

  • Understand cultural effects on current business ethical decision making.

  • Understand the effects of rapid technological advancement on ethics.

Avoiding Ethical Pitfalls in the Tech Industry

Course 2

What you'll learn

  • Understand “the gray” where ethical managers often find themselves.

  • Understand rational thinking as it relates to ethical decision making.

  • Understand the danger of gradual descent on the slippery slope.

Ethical Decision Making for Success in the Tech Industry

Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Understand ethical awareness.

  • Understand ethical decision making based on awareness.

  • Understand ethical challenges for individuals and leaders.

  • Understand the downfall in all ethical decision making: courage.

Instructor

Daniel Moorer
University of Colorado Boulder
9 Courses

University of Colorado Boulder

