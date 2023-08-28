Ethical Decision Making for Success in the Tech Industry

This course focuses on how to do it right.
That is, it focuses on methodologies that we, as leaders, can use to figure out the right course of action. Some leadership ethical decisions are fairly straight forward; many don’t offer clear solutions. This course is where we find the knowledge and techniques to help us through the ethical tough spots. Various approaches are examined. These include various theories that help to guide our ethical decision making. Also discussed are ethical awareness, moral decision making, and the courage necessary to make those decisions. Lastly, we look at the ethical challenges to individuals and leaders. The goal of this course is to understand how to live an ethical professional life. In any incarnation of that goal, the path will not be easy. But, it is possible. This discussion of the “how”, helps us when a clear path is not easily found. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.