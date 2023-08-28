University of Colorado Boulder
Ethical Decision Making for Success in the Tech Industry
University of Colorado Boulder

Ethical Decision Making for Success in the Tech Industry

Taught in English

Daniel Moorer

Instructor: Daniel Moorer

What you'll learn

  • Understand ethical awareness.

  • Understand ethical decision making based on awareness.

  • Understand ethical challenges for individuals and leaders.

  • Understand the downfall in all ethical decision making: courage.

There are 3 modules in this course

This module addresses a few of the many current ethical theories: virtue ethics, consequentialism, and deontology. Each offers a way to view the ethical world. Each provides a means to simplify a complex ethical environment. And each has downfalls that sometimes create even more difficulty for the leader. Despite this, they provide a starting point for beginning to develop one’s own ethical philosophy and principles.

This module addresses the ethical decision-making process – how we, as technical leaders, should approach making ethical decisions. Most importantly, there is one lesson on the subject of courage. Courage may be the most important aspect of ethical decision making since we, as leaders must have the courage to follow through with what we believe is the correct ethical path.

This concluding module for the course addresses the kinds of issues that may arise for the technical leader. Addressed are challenges for individuals and leaders.

Instructor

Daniel Moorer
University of Colorado Boulder
9 Courses5,554 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

