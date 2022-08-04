About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

An undergraduate degree and some part time of work experience is recommended.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand how to do brand extension
  • Understand how to create a global brand
  • Understand how branding is an intangible asset
  • Understand the value of branding
  • Understand how to differentiate brands by their ingredients and their recipes and packaging
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

An undergraduate degree and some part time of work experience is recommended.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Branding for Differential Advantage

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Branding for Differential Advantage (part 1)

2 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 76 min)
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Do Brands Have Nine Lives?

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

About the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder