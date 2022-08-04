This course suggests how branding creates value for the product through standardization and quality assurance. Branding can also differentiate your product or offering compared to competitors. In marketing, it is the ultimate differential advantage. Branding also creates a value independent of the product or service you’re offering. It is an intangible asset often commanding 5-10 times product revenue. For example, the highest brand value today is Apple, which has replaced Coca Cola as the highest intangible value asset.
This course is part of the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth SpecializationUniversity System of Georgia
Skills you will gain
- Understand how to do brand extension
- Understand how to create a global brand
- Understand how branding is an intangible asset
- Understand the value of branding
- Understand how to differentiate brands by their ingredients and their recipes and packaging
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Branding for Differential Advantage
2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Branding for Differential Advantage (part 1)
2 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 76 min)
4 hours to complete
Do Brands Have Nine Lives?
4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
