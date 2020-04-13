About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

29%

started a new career after completing these courses

37%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Corporate Branding
  • Brand Marketing
  • Brand Management
  • Brand Identity

University of London

London Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Brand Purpose & Experience

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Brand Design & Delivery

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Brand Leadership and Alignment

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 131 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Brand Practices & Engagement

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 129 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

