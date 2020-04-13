Professor Nader Tavassoli of London Business School contrasts traditional approaches to branding - where brands are a visual identity and a promise to customers - to brands as a customer experience delivered by the entire organisation. The course offers a brand workout for your own brands, as well as guest videos from leading branding professionals.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
London Business School
London Business School was founded in 1964 and joined the University of London in 1965.
Brand Purpose & Experience
Welcome to Module 1! In this module, we'll cover the following topics: Traditional notions of branding; Changing market conditions for brands; A new approach to branding. As well as the lecture videos, you will also be learning through interviews with brand practitioners such as Bethany Koby, Director of Technology Will Save us and David Kershaw, CEO of M&C Saatchi. There are optional readings to supplement your understanding, a quiz with 7 questions to test your learning and a peer review assignment based on a task connected to this module.
Brand Design & Delivery
Welcome to Module 2! In this module, we'll cover the following topics:Brand experiences as the basis for differentiation; How to design brand experiences, as different from products and services; Pricing as a differentiating brand experience. As well as the lecture videos, you will also be learning through interviews with brand practitioner Hub van Bockel, an independent consultant and author and with Professor Bernd H. Schmitt of Columbia Business School. There are optional readings to supplement your understanding, a quiz with 6 questions to test your learning and a peer review assignment based on a task connected to this module.
Brand Leadership and Alignment
Welcome to Module 3! In this module, we'll cover the following topics: Aligning the strategies for business, brand and behaviour; Strategic brand portfolio alignment; Delivering global brand alignment. As well as the lecture videos, you will also be learning through interviews with practitioners, Ije Nwokorie, CEO of Wolff Olins, Helen Casey and Henk Viljoen, both of Old Mutual and Keith Weed, CMO of Unilever. There are optional readings to supplement your understanding, a quiz with 7 questions to test your learning and a peer review assignment based on a task connected to this module.
Brand Practices & Engagement
Welcome to Module 4! In this module, we'll cover the following topics:How to design human resource brand best-practices; A model for engaging employees with the brand; The ABCs of behavioural change. As well as the lecture videos, you will also be learning through interviews with practitioners Helen Edwards of Passionbrand, Richard Hytner of Saatchi & Saatchi, Tanya Truman and Nik Allebon of Lush. There are optional readings to supplement your understanding, a quiz with 5 questions to test your learning and a peer review assignment based on a task connected to this module.
I was thankful for the coach/facilitator who helped me in enhancing my knowledge on Branding issues and giving new meaningful insights on different aspects of Brand Management. Thanks once again!
I have really enjoyed learning brand management which was a very new topic to me. I have worked hard on the assessments and I am thankful for the institution for giving me the opportunity to learn.
An excellent course which gives you insights about how to bring alignment between the 3B's of a company by the professor who gives apt examples which helps you to understand the concepts better.
well researched and well compiled topics. I would like to suggest some case studies of other continents too, as its a course with global audience.\n\nThank you Nader and the team for your efforts.
