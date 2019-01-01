Nader Tavassoli is professor of marketing at London Business School, and non-executive chairman of The Brand Inside who specialise in “Activating Brand-Led Change.” For the past 25 years, he has advised and taught organisations ranging from internet and high tech start-ups to over 30 Global Fortune 500 companies. He is a recipient of the prestigious Excellence in Teaching Award at London Business School, where he was the founding director of the Customer Focused Marketing Programme and the Walpole Luxury Management Programme. Previously, he was on the faculty of the MIT Sloan School of Management where he was faculty director of the entrepreneurship programme and founding director of the e-business programme. Nader is a widely published branding expert. He has helped organisations define their brand purpose, DNA and strategy; advised in M&A brand due diligence and integration; served as an expert witness in international brand disputes, representing celebrities, multinationals, and countries; has designed and directed brand academies for several global companies; and currently leads the brand forums and advises brands of a leading French luxury group. He is a globetrotter and has lived in Australia, England, France, Germany, Spain and the USA.