In a continuously changing business landscape, brands hold more significance than ever before. As consumers become increasingly discerning, and societal values continuously evolve, understanding the multifaceted roles of brands becomes imperative for driving meaningful market impact.
Brand Management: Strategies for a Strong Brand
Understand main advanced brand management strategies, including brand positioning, brand architecture, and brand extensions
Brand equity, data tools, sentiment analysis, and valuation models guide strategic decisions in marketing.
Build a Brand Value Statement with input from customers, departments, and diverse feedback sources to align with brand purpose and customer needs.
Increase awareness on the concept of Brand Governance, and how methods and frameworks can be used to create logical applications and uses of a brand.
This course will challenge you to view brands as more than mere assets for business success. We explore how brands resonate with the human experience, influencing not only consumer choices but also shaping social norms and cultural narratives. From fostering emotional connections through compelling storytelling to driving positive societal change, you'll uncover the potential of brands as catalysts for both economic growth and responsible citizenship.
