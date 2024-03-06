Coursera Instructor Network
Brand Management: Strategies for a Strong Brand
Brand Management: Strategies for a Strong Brand

Taught in English

3,139 already enrolled

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

4.6

(25 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand main advanced brand management strategies, including brand positioning, brand architecture, and brand extensions

  • Brand equity, data tools, sentiment analysis, and valuation models guide strategic decisions in marketing.

  • Build a Brand Value Statement with input from customers, departments, and diverse feedback sources to align with brand purpose and customer needs.

  • Increase awareness on the concept of Brand Governance, and how methods and frameworks can be used to create logical applications and uses of a brand.

There is 1 module in this course

This course will challenge you to view brands as more than mere assets for business success. We explore how brands resonate with the human experience, influencing not only consumer choices but also shaping social norms and cultural narratives. From fostering emotional connections through compelling storytelling to driving positive societal change, you'll uncover the potential of brands as catalysts for both economic growth and responsible citizenship.

What's included

26 videos6 readings1 assignment

Hector Sandoval
10 Courses22,008 learners

