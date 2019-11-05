How do we make decisions as consumers? What do we pay attention to, and how do our initial responses predict our final choices? To what extent are these processes unconscious and cannot be reflected in overt reports? This course will provide you with an introduction to some of the most basic methods in the emerging fields of consumer neuroscience and neuromarketing. You will learn about the methods employed and what they mean. You will learn about the basic brain mechanisms in consumer choice, and how to stay updated on these topics. The course will give an overview of the current and future uses of neuroscience in business.
- Consumer Behaviour
- Marketing
- Consumer Neuroscience
- Neuromarketing
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Neuromarketing all About?
We first need to define the field – what are the key concepts, what are the key methods and reasons for employing neuroscience to study consumers and communication effects? In this module, we will introduce the topic and how some specific studies provide key insights into what neuroscience has to offer in relationship with more traditional methods.
Attention & Consciousness
In the second module of this course we are turning to the functions of the brain, and we will first focus on attention and consciousness. This module will focus on some key concepts in attention and consciousness.
Sensory Neuromarketing
In this module we will have contents filled on the topic of sensory neuromarketing. How are our senses affected differently as consumers? What can you do to organise your communications to better use all the senses? How does the brain actually use the senses? What tools do we have for assessing the use of senses, and how they affect consumers?
Emotions & Feelings, Wanting & Liking
In this module, everything is about emotions and feelings, and the relationship between emotions and preference.
This was an excellent course! Now I'm able to understand more deeply the concept of Neuromarketing and apply it on my everyday life. I think this is an excellent course for beginners as well!
I have always been interested in neuromarketing and consumer behavior and this course gave me a clear vision of what area of work I am most interested in . very helpful course for beginners.
I really liked this course and learned here. I would like to thank Professor.Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy. I would highly recommend this course for students doing research in neuromarketing.
This course has really helped me gain thorough knowledge and research direction in this field. Thank you Prof. Ramsay for the wonderful course material and very good examples.
