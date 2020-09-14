Doing marketing research by asking people has been a common method and does still have advantages. On the other hand, if you want insights into the non-conscious interpretations of a consumer’s decision, then you need other research tools in your research toolbox. Neuromarketing makes use of such an extended toolbox, containing both technical equipment and ways of doing experimental research. The goal for this course is to give you an overview of this fast developing toolbox ranging from simple web-camera, to eye-tracking, and to complicated brain-scanners. The course guides you through a contemporary literature review, giving you insights into the last decades of development within this field of research.
The Neuromarketing ToolboxCopenhagen Business School
About this Course
Offered by
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction to Neuromarketing
This week will give you an overview of the different measurement tools within neuromarketing.
Week 2: Eye-Tracking
Eye-tracking measures visual attention and in this week you will get to know when and how the technique can be applied to research on visual perception.
Week 3: Arousal & Emotions 1
In this week you will get to understanding arousal as the fundament of human behavior, and how it can be measured.
Week 4: Arousal & Emotions 2
In this week you will learn about the specific techniques to measure arousal and emotional responses.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.11%
- 4 stars13.63%
- 3 stars1.29%
- 2 stars0.64%
- 1 star1.29%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE NEUROMARKETING TOOLBOX
I absolutely fell in love with the subject, the content was practical, enriching and concise, I would definitely take it the course all over again.
Best in class explanation. Since there were some principles missing in EEG and fMRI. But it is acceptable as it is an entry-level course for the individuals new to the field. Cheers to the good work.
This is an exceptionlay informative course. I includes information and theories that might be of interest for everyone.
Really interesting with visuals. Other university courses are not able to capture my attention like this one.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.