SC
Sep 28, 2020
Best in class explanation. Since there were some principles missing in EEG and fMRI. But it is acceptable as it is an entry-level course for the individuals new to the field. Cheers to the good work.
AC
Jun 25, 2020
I really liked this course. As a neuroscience graduate and a neuromarketing enthusiast, this course allowed me to learn more about marketing and the use of my field of expertise within it.
By Venkatesh•
Nov 24, 2019
As a visual communication graduate and someone who has been working with the presentation design industry for over 13 years I am super impressed by this course and the structure and design of the videos. Kudos to the team. And thank you very much. Super impressed :)
By Perla M R M•
Sep 15, 2020
I absolutely fell in love with the subject, the content was practical, enriching and concise, I would definitely take it the course all over again.
By Seunghyuck K•
Jan 6, 2020
It was easy to understand and compact!
By Brad H•
Nov 12, 2020
The production value of the course was superp. Great graphics and course instruction. Audio was clear and engaging. Readings were fascinating. Interviews very interesting. This was my first Cousera course and if they are all as good as this one, there will be plenty of learning to do!
By anbumathi•
Sep 6, 2020
A great course to know about the basics of brain activity.Waiting for the second course in line with neuromarketing toolbox.
The way of explanation is too good and this course provoked my thoughts of doing research on neuromarketing.
By Alejandra C•
Jun 26, 2020
By Laimona S•
Nov 30, 2019
Thank you, Prof. Jesper Clement for this outstanding course! It has been such a pleasure to acquire the latest knowledge of neuromarketing technics! The highest recommendations!
By Abdullah S•
Sep 18, 2020
Really interesting with visuals. Other university courses are not able to capture my attention like this one.
By Poongodi B•
Apr 23, 2020
Very Explanatory and highly relevant course for a marketer of this century
By Akziza T•
Nov 26, 2020
The best course about neuromarketing I even had.
By Tarlan A•
Oct 2, 2020
I am thankful to Prof. Jesper Clement for such an exceptional course. It was so informative and well organised. I especially enjoyed the Week 2, where learned more about eye-tracking measures method and how the technique can be implemented. I believe I could implement this information for sustainability & innovation in a rapidly changing economy.
By ALESSANDRA I J•
Jan 5, 2021
For people who do not know anything about neuromarketing, this course is indicated, the explanations of the use of different tools and its purpose is quite simple to understand, without leaving aside a fairly complete explanation of the topics.
By Sagar C•
Sep 29, 2020
By Guldana R•
Aug 3, 2020
I enjoyed the course, because it's informative, up-to-date and completely neuroscientific. The videos are quite accurate, pleasant and well-thought to watch. Supplementary materials are also helpful.
By Malak E•
Nov 9, 2021
definitely one of the best courses i've taken. it goes deeper into the neuromarketign field, providing a more realistic picture of the application of neuromarketing tools.
By Inês M G•
Mar 15, 2022
The course is amazing and super interesting! I am a student of Psychology and many familiar topics were covered but from a different perspective, and that was fantastic!
By Shiladitya S•
Jun 14, 2021
Excellent Course , precise, to the point, the concepts are explained in simple manner. I found the reading materials very useful and interesting
By Oscar G•
Dec 30, 2020
This course taught me about pros and cons of using different tools for Neuromarketing research. Thanks so much, Jesper, hope to see you someday!
By Yaki M•
Aug 5, 2021
This is an exceptionlay informative course. I includes information and theories that might be of interest for everyone.
By Manuel A A G•
Jul 28, 2020
Absolutely great. The course gives you useful neuromarketing toolbox and let you get a better understanding of this area
By ANGEL D C B•
Jul 29, 2020
It was a good course with good videos and egraphy to read, I´m more interested in study how the brain works
By GADSDEN E d S M•
Sep 16, 2020
It's a great course and the videos are easy to understand, the readings are really interesting.
By Maria J G R•
Jul 26, 2020
I really like it, perfect for learning fundamentals of Neuromarketing.
By Rubens T d O•
Jan 11, 2022
This is a great course! This a introduction neuromarketing issues !
By Fernando D S S•
Oct 2, 2020
Was a disruptive course, but the execution worth. Great training.