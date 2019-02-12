PL
Jun 23, 2020
This was truly a deep and research-oriented course. This helped me in getting ahead with so much knowledge and skills. Thank you, CBS for coming up with something so creative and innovative like this!
JF
Feb 28, 2021
Enjoyed the challenge [some of it ethical] and the new learning.\n\nWell devised course with interviews from the 'field' to give the real world applications.\n\nThank you for your work Thomas & CBS
By Declan G•
Feb 12, 2019
A complete course with many neuroscience insights applied to marketing, Dr. Ramsøy's accent is brilliant (I'm English and I rarely needed to look at the transcript), I recommend this course to anyone interested in Neuroscience's future in Business and especially in Marketing. This course helps students understand the links between these fields. I didn't read the mentioned studies nor the files in the PDFs and successfully passed at 100% (although, I have experience in this new field).
By Eva L•
Nov 3, 2017
Mainly explained the analogy of the brain, gave lists of definitions and discussed a few research articles. I had expected this course to be far more intresting.
By Nicole K•
Mar 11, 2020
This course brought some interesting insight into the foundations of neuromarketing. High recommended for audiences that are interested in consumer behavior and consumer decision making.
By MariaAngoso•
Dec 15, 2016
Most of coursera courses I have taken I am not able to complete, it is easy to drop off, not feel engaged, not able to complete the assignments on time. This course had the perfect balance - it had structure easy to follow weeks schedule and quizes. It provided additional reading and articles if needed to dive deeper. It also was a well rounded course with theory, interviews of experienced people from the industry, videos on practical experiments and summarizes of researches done on the field. I would highly recommend this course to any friend and would look forward to completing more with the same professor in same related topic.
By Saneesh V•
Apr 23, 2017
As a marketer, I see this course opening new horizons to optimize business offerings which other wouldn't have been possible. Being said that we are yet to explore ways of making neuromarketing afforable and easy to use so that we could integrate in day to day activities. Would require serious commitments on budget, adaptation and computational power. Great efforts and thank you Prof. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, Copenhagen Business School and Coursera for making this amazing course available.
By Pritam L•
Jun 24, 2020
This was truly a deep and research-oriented course. This helped me in getting ahead with so much knowledge and skills. Thank you, CBS for coming up with something so creative and innovative like this!
By Jennifer G•
Aug 21, 2019
This was a fantastic course for marketers and entertainment media professionals which will help provide detailed context into the process of neuroscience and how it can benefit them. It also helps you assess the validity and quality of service you may be getting with a firm offering this now our in the market. As a mom with a 5 year old who has cerebral palsy, visual impairments and sensory integration disorder it also just helped me understand the brain and how it works better.
By Adnan M•
Jul 16, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed the course. A total new dimension for me, as far as marketing in concerned. Very well organized and demonstrated by the Instructor. The reference will help me in further studies.
By Candice C•
May 28, 2020
Great course! I really learnt so much and great lecturer! I enjoyed it so much! Thank you for this course and i would definitely recommend it to anyone interested in neuroscience and marketing.
By Cat W•
Jul 28, 2017
A very interesting seminar in which I have learned a lot. The information was presented very well and explained well for non-specialist learners with different professional background (in my case the linguistic and teaching sector). Good material provided. I might have wished for more and shorter videos and more testing opportunities in order to be forced to learn harder. Nevertheless a great experience, thank you Copenhagen Business School!
By aya s•
Jul 18, 2020
Learning such subject never was that easy
For all the ones that are still question , if to take it or not , if you don't you'll just miss meeting thomas zoega ramos way of teaching :p if you do you'll get to understand how your brain functions and why you make stupid decisions all dayand , you"ll also be presented to all the fun tools used to do experimentations on studies .
Thank you TZR for all the efforts you made the interviews , the tools presentation , and the clarity you give about neuromarketing that marketing doesn't .
By Sheraz K•
Feb 28, 2020
I believe that being a marketer, it is very essential course for us to learn because it helps us in various dimensions of the life. The course has taught me very deeply to peep into the consumer behavior. I have learnt the science behind consumer buying behavior and the way emotions and memories affect the consumer decision making in buying the various items. To more learn about the consumers, we should do this online course of Consumer Neuroscience and Neuromarketing.
By Zeus S V•
Jun 29, 2019
Is so good, I really recommend it, but the interviews can be more interesting and less "promotional".
By ASIER G B•
Apr 16, 2020
Lectures are way too lengthy. As I am a psychologist and have a Masters Degree in Neuromarketing, I took this course to help me refresh my knowledge about it. So most of the stuff I knew beforehand. However, it was very useful as it remarks the most important things in the field. Lectures could be reduced as it is an introductory course. Even for someone with knowledge in the field, having so much to read felt tedious.
By Maumita P•
May 18, 2020
This was one of the most interesting courses I have ever done. I learnt so much not just about marketing but the human brain and how beautifully complex it is. I am looking at the world with a whole different perspective now. Trying to connect the dots with whatever I have learnt in this course with the actual world. The highlight of this course definitely had to be the well compiled Reading material by the Instructor. Each article and research paper in the modules were so well thought out and put together with each chapter. Definitely something to hold on to for life. I also enjoyed how the Instructor taught each class. He explained everything in as simple terms as he could, even the most complex of all- human brain!
By Shanmugam G•
May 7, 2020
An Introduction to Consumer Neuroscience & Neuromarketing is an excellent course and pursuing this was indeed a great learning experience. Dr.Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy has systematically blended concepts and applications of neuroscience in neuromarketing, substantiating it with experimentation results and research findings. Dr.Ramsøy's depth of knowledge in consumer neuroscience and neuromarketing makes this course very interesting. Thanks to Dr.Ramsøy, Copenhagen Business School and Coursera for creating and offering this course. I thoroughly enjoyed pursuing this course. I would strongly recommend this course for anyone interested in the Consumer Neuroscience & Neuromarketing space.
By Mrudula B•
Jun 29, 2020
This was the most fun, interesting and practical course I've taken so far. Loved the case studies given and it was great see how different methods like eye tracking, fMRI etc. are done to study the mind and the behavior of the consumers. There were interviews with professionals in the field and the visuals were very eye catching. It was so exciting and insightful for me, as a consumer, to learn how my mind can be manipulated and be aware of the different tactics used by markets to attract people. Overall, it was a great learning experience. I've done 7 courses on Coursera and this one, I can say, was one of the best!! :)
By Kedar M D•
Apr 1, 2019
T
h
i
s course has been a complete eye-opener as to what we as customers think, how we make decisions, what affects our emotions, create feelings, create memories; how they influence our general as well as consumer behavior; how we make decisions; effectiveness of senses in marketing and so much more that the place is insufficient to explain all of it. Thanks for this wonderful and very different course which takes the path of neurology and science of brain but is commercially valuable while designing products, ads, campaigns and influencing behavior.
By OSCAR I C D•
Feb 9, 2020
This is been a really good course. All the information provided, module by module, the video interviews, the reading material and all content make a very easy-to-understand subject despite its challenges and highly scientific nature. I've been reading many books and taken some courses, however the Professor Thomas has found a very interactive approach to make students understand what consumer neuroscience is in real world and what is the real application so far, debunking myths and decking the snake oil of the industry.
By Marlene N G•
Aug 16, 2020
I really liked how the compendium of readings was organized (each article added up to every module) and the video lectures were really easy to catch up with since most of the stundent's job was reading, so when hearing the lecture, everything seemed clear.
Even though I'm not studying psychology nor marketing, they're both sciences I've been intersted in for a ling time and this course really helped me out to find out incredible things about them, just as how much they can help each other.
A marvellous course!
By Janmi P•
Oct 16, 2017
I'm from a Biomedical Eng. background intending to study about marketing which made me choose this course. It was quite easy to understand since I have studied Biology and marketing piece too was well explained. It gives you a quite coherent understanding about the trend out there in the neuromarkting field, how it is being developed. I would recommend this course to anyone who really wants to study consumer behaviour stepping aside from conventional methods. Cheers! :)
By John F•
Mar 1, 2021
Enjoyed the challenge [some of it ethical] and the new learning.
Well devised course with interviews from the 'field' to give the real world applications.
Thank you for your work Thomas & CBS
By Saadat J•
Nov 6, 2019
I really liked this course and learned here. I would like to thank Professor.Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy. I would highly recommend this course for students doing research in neuromarketing.
By Ligia R C S•
Jul 9, 2019
Puedes adaptar el curso a tus tiempos y llevar tu propio ritmo, la información es muy clara y entendible, las lecturas complementarias son realmente interesantes y de mucha ayuda.
By Jui K•
Jul 28, 2019
This course has really helped me gain thorough knowledge and research direction in this field. Thank you Prof. Ramsay for the wonderful course material and very good examples.