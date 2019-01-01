Profile

Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy

PhD in Neurobiology, Certified Neuropsychologist & Assistant Professor in Marketing & Neuroscience

Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, trained in neuropsychology and with a PhD in neurobiology, is an Assistant Professor in Marketing & Neuroscience at the Department of Marketing at the Copenhagen Business School. He heads the Center for Decision Neuroscience, a strong collaboration between the CBS, Technical University of Denmark and the Copenhagen University Hospital.

Ramsøy is considered one of the leading scholars and practitioners in consumer neuroscience and neuromarketing. His focus employs a vast array of neuroscience and neurophysiology methods to understand decision making, including fMRI, EEG and eye-tracking. He studies consumer decisions both in healthy and aberrant conditions, including pathological gambling and compulsive buying disorder.

Besides his academic position, Dr. Ramsøy consults several international corporations in the use of neuroscience in business.

An Introduction to Consumer Neuroscience & Neuromarketing

