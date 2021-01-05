Data Manipulation with dplyr in R
11 ratings
Understand the use of tidyverse and the dplyr package
Manipulate the gapminder dataset using different dplyr verbs
Combine different dplyr verbs to get the desired results
Welcome to this project-based course Data Manipulation with dplyr in R. In this project, you will learn how to manipulate data with the dplyr package in R. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to use different dplyr verbs such as the select verb, filter verb, arrange verb, mutate verb, summarize verb, and the group_by verb to manipulate the gapminder dataset. Also, you will learn how to combine different dplyr verbs to manipulate the gapminder dataset to get the desired result. Note, you do not need to be an expert data analyst, data scientist or statistical analyst to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with the R language will suffice. If you do not have a prior experience with R, I recommend that you should take the Getting Started with R project before taking this project.
Data Manipulation
Statistical Analysis
R Programming
Data Analysis
dplyr
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started & About tidyverse
Import packages & dataset
The Select Verb
The Filter Verb
The Arrange Verb
The Mutate Verb
The Summarise Verb
The group_by() Verb
Wrap Up
by BSJan 13, 2022
Excellent practice with dplyr, perfect for technical assessments for jr data analysts to practice with.
by ZNJan 5, 2021
I had a little bit hard time understanding the instructor's accent, but it doesn't affect the knowledge gaining. I had some experience with R, this is a good course to cover the bases.
