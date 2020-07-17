Manipulating Data with SQL
167 ratings
6,851 already enrolled
Populate a relational table using SQL code.
Manage data in a relational table using SQL code.
Troubleshoot common SQL errors.
167 ratings
6,851 already enrolled
Populate a relational table using SQL code.
Manage data in a relational table using SQL code.
Troubleshoot common SQL errors.
In this course you will learn to write the SQL code to manipulate the data in a relational database table. You’ll begin by populating the table with data. Since a database and its tables are designed and built to be repositories of data, getting the data into the tables is a critical activity in the building of a working database. When building a new home, the real test of your design comes when the furniture and family move in. It’s much the same with designing and building database tables—the real test comes when you load data into the tables and begin to use it. As you work through and complete hands-on tasks, you’ll become familiar with SQLiteStudio, the database management system used in the course. You’ll experience first-hand the impact data types and constraints have on manipulating table data. For example, as you enter new data into a table, you’ll appreciate the extra protection provided by the primary key constraint. It will not let you insert two rows into a table that are exactly alike. In addition to adding data to the tables, you’ll write the SQL code used to modify existing data values and to delete rows of data. Managing and manipulating data are SQL’s primary purposes, and SQL coding will be a powerful addition to your tool set. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Management
Data Manipulation
Sql Commands
Relational Database
SQLiteStudio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Know Your Tables
The INSERT Command
When it Doesn’t Work
The UPDATE Command
The Batch Load
DELETE and DROP
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSJul 30, 2020
Pretty insightful course, if you are a beginner, this course is so helpful.
by ILOct 2, 2020
nice Guided Project with certification for beginners
by PSJul 27, 2020
It should have some more concepts in DML since its an intermediate course.
by RBJul 17, 2020
The cloud desktop was damn slow, please resolve the issue...
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.