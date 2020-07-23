Chevron Left
4.6
stars
167 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn to write the SQL code to manipulate the data in a relational database table. You’ll begin by populating the table with data. Since a database and its tables are designed and built to be repositories of data, getting the data into the tables is a critical activity in the building of a working database. When building a new home, the real test of your design comes when the furniture and family move in. It’s much the same with designing and building database tables—the real test comes when you load data into the tables and begin to use it. As you work through and complete hands-on tasks, you’ll become familiar with SQLiteStudio, the database management system used in the course. You’ll experience first-hand the impact data types and constraints have on manipulating table data. For example, as you enter new data into a table, you’ll appreciate the extra protection provided by the primary key constraint. It will not let you insert two rows into a table that are exactly alike. In addition to adding data to the tables, you’ll write the SQL code used to modify existing data values and to delete rows of data. Managing and manipulating data are SQL’s primary purposes, and SQL coding will be a powerful addition to your tool set. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Nguyen N D

Jul 23, 2020

The guided project is quite easy for me but I think the instructor had great explanation and provided useful knowledge :)

By Regina M

Jul 10, 2020

Very methodical.

By Manjula

Jul 11, 2020

good platform

By THENEBANDLA B

Jul 3, 2020

Awsome course

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 22, 2020

Nice

By Devendar S

Jun 7, 2020

Nice Course helps me to learn a lot!!

By Nabanita S

Aug 30, 2020

Not very informative or useful. Much much easier than expected.

By Charu P M

Jun 3, 2020

Good

By Berkan

Nov 30, 2020

This is superb and clear explanation for beginners as me. Thank you very much.

By shahreyar

Jul 31, 2020

Pretty insightful course, if you are a beginner, this course is so helpful.

By Fariza A

Dec 6, 2020

Thank you, project helped me in understanding the basics of SQL

By Carlos C

Dec 15, 2020

This is a good course for an entry-level SQL student.

By Ignacio L

Oct 3, 2020

nice Guided Project with certification for beginners

By Shanky S

Oct 13, 2020

It is a very good guided project for beginner

By Meet P

Oct 11, 2020

your content is very helpful.

By Dani M

Jul 25, 2020

Excellent

By Hari Y

Aug 11, 2020

Its good

By Asep S

Jul 21, 2020

great

By JHULEN M M Q

Sep 24, 2020

good

By Mona A A

Jul 24, 2020

good

By Vineetha B

Jul 14, 2020

good

By Bruce B

Jan 19, 2022

A​s it can be done in less than an hour, hard to call this a course. It does jump right into practice so at least gives learners a preview of what they might do in longer courses.

By LAURA G G

Sep 1, 2020

Too easy if you have already some knowledge of SQL, it was just perfect for me since I'm just starting learning this language

By Parvathy S

Jul 28, 2020

It should have some more concepts in DML since its an intermediate course.

