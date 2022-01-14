By Brandon S•
Jan 14, 2022
Excellent practice with dplyr, perfect for technical assessments for jr data analysts to practice with.
By ILLYA B•
Mar 10, 2021
Excellent instructor!!! You will learn important things quickly!!!
By Venceslas K•
Mar 14, 2021
Good
By Zeqi N•
Jan 6, 2021
I had a little bit hard time understanding the instructor's accent, but it doesn't affect the knowledge gaining. I had some experience with R, this is a good course to cover the bases.
By Jennifer S L•
Sep 1, 2021
doesn't work... instructor is slow