Chevron Left
Back to Data Manipulation with dplyr in R

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Manipulation with dplyr in R by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
11 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this project-based course Data Manipulation with dplyr in R. In this project, you will learn how to manipulate data with the dplyr package in R. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to use different dplyr verbs such as the select verb, filter verb, arrange verb, mutate verb, summarize verb, and the group_by verb to manipulate the gapminder dataset. Also, you will learn how to combine different dplyr verbs to manipulate the gapminder dataset to get the desired result. Note, you do not need to be an expert data analyst, data scientist or statistical analyst to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with the R language will suffice. If you do not have a prior experience with R, I recommend that you should take the Getting Started with R project before taking this project....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Data Manipulation with dplyr in R

By Brandon S

Jan 14, 2022

Excellent practice with dplyr, perfect for technical assessments for jr data analysts to practice with.

By ILLYA B

Mar 10, 2021

Excellent instructor!!! You will learn important things quickly!!!

By Venceslas K

Mar 14, 2021

Good

By Zeqi N

Jan 6, 2021

I had a little bit hard time understanding the instructor's accent, but it doesn't affect the knowledge gaining. I had some experience with R, this is a good course to cover the bases.

By Jennifer S L

Sep 1, 2021

doesn't work... instructor is slow

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder