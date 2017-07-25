About this Course

10,219 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 8 in the
Interaction Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Experiment
  • Experimental Design
  • Statistical Model
  • R Programming
  • Statistics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 8 in the
Interaction Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up77%(1,512 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Basic Experiment Design Concepts

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Tests of Proportions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The T-Test

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Validity in Design and Analysis

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGNING, RUNNING, AND ANALYZING EXPERIMENTS

View all reviews

About the Interaction Design Specialization

Interaction Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder