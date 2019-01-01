Profile

Jacob O. Wobbrock

Professor

Bio

I am a Professor in The Information School and, by courtesy, in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. My field is human-computer interaction (HCI), and my research seeks to scientifically understand people's experiences of computers and information, and to improve those experiences by inventing new interactive technologies, especially for people with disabilities. I direct the Accessible Computing Experiences Lab (ACE Lab), am founding co-director of the Center for Research and Education on Accessible Technology and Experiences (CREATE), and co-founded the design: use: build: (DUB) Group and the Master of Human-Computer Interaction + Design (MHCI+D) degree program, all at the University of Washington. In 2019, I was inducted into the CHI Academy for my contributions to the field of HCI. I also received the 2017 SIGCHI Social Impact Award and the 2019 SIGACCESS ASSETS Paper Impact Award, both for my contributions to accessible computing.

Courses

Designing, Running, and Analyzing Experiments

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder