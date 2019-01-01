I am a Professor in The Information School and, by courtesy, in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. My field is human-computer interaction (HCI), and my research seeks to scientifically understand people's experiences of computers and information, and to improve those experiences by inventing new interactive technologies, especially for people with disabilities. I direct the Accessible Computing Experiences Lab (ACE Lab), am founding co-director of the Center for Research and Education on Accessible Technology and Experiences (CREATE), and co-founded the design: use: build: (DUB) Group and the Master of Human-Computer Interaction + Design (MHCI+D) degree program, all at the University of Washington. In 2019, I was inducted into the CHI Academy for my contributions to the field of HCI. I also received the 2017 SIGCHI Social Impact Award and the 2019 SIGACCESS ASSETS Paper Impact Award, both for my contributions to accessible computing.