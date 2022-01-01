About this Specialization

You will learn how to design technologies that bring people joy, rather than frustration. You'll learn how to generate design ideas, techniques for quickly prototyping them, and how to use prototypes to get feedback from other stakeholders like your teammates, clients, and users. You'll also learn principles of visual design, perception, and cognition that inform effective interaction design.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 10 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 8 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Human-Centered Design: an Introduction

4.7
stars
2,649 ratings
542 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Design Principles: an Introduction

4.6
stars
1,294 ratings
179 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Social Computing

4.4
stars
808 ratings
115 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Input and Interaction

4.6
stars
704 ratings
78 reviews

University of California San Diego

Frequently Asked Questions

