Scott is a Professor of Cognitive Science and Computer Science & Engineering at UC San Diego, where he is a co-founder and Associate Director of the Design Lab. Before joining UCSD, he was an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, where he co-directed the Human-Computer Interaction Group and held the Bredt Faculty Scholar development chair. Organizations around the world use his lab's open-source design tools and curricula; several books and popular press articles have covered his research and teaching. He helped introduce peer assessment to open online education, and taught the first peer-assessed online course. He has been awarded the Katayanagi Emerging Leadership Prize, Sloan Fellowship, NSF CAREER award, and Microsoft Research New Faculty Fellowship. He has authored and co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed articles; eight were awarded best paper or honorable mention at the premier HCI conferences ( CHI/ UIST/ CSCW). His former graduate students are leading profe ssors, resear chers, fo un de rs, social entrepreneurs, and engineers. He has a dual BA in Art-Semiotics and Computer Science from Brown University, Graphic Design work at RISD, and an MS and PhD in Computer Science from UC Berkeley. He serves on the editorial board of TOCHI and HCI, co-chaired the UIST 2011 program, co-chaired the CHI 2010 systems area, and has served on advisory boards for academic programs, research labs, and startups passionate about interaction design.

Courses

User Experience: Research & Prototyping

Information Design

Interaction Design Capstone Project

Input and Interaction

Human-Centered Design: an Introduction

Social Computing

Design Principles: an Introduction

Designing, Running, and Analyzing Experiments

