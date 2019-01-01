Scott is a Professor of
Cognitive Science
and
Computer Science & Engineering
at UC San Diego, where he is a co-founder and Associate Director of the Design Lab. Before joining UCSD, he was an Associate Professor of
Computer Science
at Stanford University, where he co-directed the
Human-Computer Interaction Group
and held the Bredt Faculty Scholar development chair. Organizations around the world use his lab's open-source design tools and curricula; several
books
and popular press articles have covered his research and teaching. He helped introduce
peer assessment
to open online education, and taught the first
peer-assessed online course
. He has been awarded the
Katayanagi Emerging Leadership Prize
,
Sloan Fellowship
,
NSF CAREER award
, and
Microsoft Research New Faculty Fellowship
. He has authored and co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed articles; eight were awarded best paper or honorable mention at the premier HCI conferences (
CHI
/
UIST
/
CSCW
). His former graduate students are leading
profe
ssors
,
resear
chers
,
fo
un
de
rs
,
social entrepreneurs
, and
engineers
. He has a dual BA in
Art-Semiotics
and
Computer Science from Brown University
,
Graphic Design work at RISD
, and an MS and PhD in
Computer Science from UC Berkeley
. He serves on the editorial board of
TOCHI
and
HCI
, co-chaired the
UIST 2011
program, co-chaired the
CHI 2010
systems area, and has served on advisory boards for
academic
programs
,
research labs
, and
star
tups passionate about interaction design.