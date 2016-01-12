In this course, you will learn relevant fundamentals of human motor performance, perception, and cognition that inform effective interaction design. You will use these models of how people work to design more effective input and interaction techniques. You’ll apply these to both traditional graphic and gestural interfaces.
This course is part of the Interaction Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Input
There’s more to interfaces than what’s on the screen. While often overlooked, input deserves to be on equal footing with its more popular sibling, output. Also, input is a rare case where we can model user behavior mathematically. In this module, you’ll learn how good input is more than just preference, trace input from the fingertip to the screen, and think about the diversity of possible input devices and their relative merits.
Search & Navigation
We live in an information-rich world. Consequently, the hardest part of interaction is often finding what we want or finding something that we didn’t know what to ask for. From e-commerce to digital libraries, good search design is central to human-computer interaction in the 21st century.
Gestural Interfaces
The graphical user interface with windows, icons, menus, and pointers (WIMP) was a massive advance beyond the command line. It also took 20 years to go from research labs into people’s homes. We’re in the midst of a new sea change now. Gestural interfaces can be even more direct and more natural. They can also be even more frustrating. In this module, you’ll learn how to tell the difference and design gestural interfaces that work.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.31%
- 4 stars23.01%
- 3 stars5.96%
- 2 stars0.99%
- 1 star0.71%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INPUT AND INTERACTION
Very important course of the Interaction Design specialization. Nicely crafted assignments. You will add value to the company you are working for by taking up this course. Amazing faculty!
This course has been my favorite of the Interaction Design Specialization so far. The concepts shared are truly fascinating!
Excellent to learn principles of gestural interfaces and general interaction design practices.
I like the concrete aspects of this course, and the last project about prototyping was quite fun!
About the Interaction Design Specialization
You will learn how to design technologies that bring people joy, rather than frustration. You'll learn how to generate design ideas, techniques for quickly prototyping them, and how to use prototypes to get feedback from other stakeholders like your teammates, clients, and users. You'll also learn principles of visual design, perception, and cognition that inform effective interaction design.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.