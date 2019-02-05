PM
Mar 22, 2017
Very important course of the Interaction Design specialization. Nicely crafted assignments. You will add value to the company you are working for by taking up this course. Amazing faculty!
Feb 21, 2017
a very interesting course for anyone who enjoys simple easy to use systems and tools themselves. The last assignment was a great example of the practical applicability of this course
By Jared G•
Feb 5, 2019
Dated material mostly. References to analog mice, gesture focus, voice interaction completely missing, not much to do with interaction design pit falls like hidden menus.
By Perks•
Mar 22, 2017
By Manuel A O S•
Jan 12, 2020
Un curso un poco más profundo en el entendimiento de la disciplina, pero que sin duda aporta un panorama diferente para profesionales del diseño
By Nene W•
Feb 22, 2017
By Anna N•
Nov 13, 2019
I love the theory and exercises as well! This information was very useful for me working at UX/UI Senior position. And Im looking forward to start use it in my daily work!
By Elena M•
Dec 2, 2015
This course offers you a great opportunity to get a fresh sight on many things we see and do every day. Practical assignments are super fun!
By Dave G•
Jan 26, 2016
I liked this dive into the more data driven side of Interaction Design. Very fun to learning about tools I had not seen deployed before.
By Maria K•
Jun 24, 2018
A good course, especially the second week on finding and filtering - vivid examples of good filters and what to draw your attention to.
By Lord L S•
Feb 17, 2016
This is a great course, the final questions had me a bit confused BUT if you read carefully (not dyslexically like me) no problem.
By Jonathan M W•
Jan 13, 2016
This course has been my favorite of the Interaction Design Specialization so far. The concepts shared are truly fascinating!
By Giny C•
Apr 17, 2019
Very interesting course. Some content in this course are far more than UX design I learnt during my undergraduate studies.
By Astrid v d G•
May 19, 2020
I especially enjoyed and learned a lot from the interview with Dan Russel, director of search quality at Google!
By Inbar F•
May 9, 2017
Excellent course! so interesting and enlightening! plus, the assignments were both challenging and fun.
By Winnie C•
Jul 16, 2019
I like the concrete aspects of this course, and the last project about prototyping was quite fun!
By DiannaL•
Sep 24, 2018
Informative - learned important new concepts that will improve my design of elearning interfaces.
By Archana C•
Jul 9, 2020
i really liked this course alot,especially when Donald Norman came.It was awesome experience
By Ahasanul B H•
Mar 7, 2020
Superb course man...Thanks scott vai...r coursera keo dhonnobad for this awesome course.
By Nicolas D G N•
Mar 6, 2016
Excelent!! In this course you could learn a lot about Fittz law and much more.
By Cheryl L•
Jul 11, 2020
This class was fun and had a lot of great information for someone new to UX.
By Hossein R•
Jun 7, 2017
Great instructor, amazingly explained with useful and practical assignments!
By Maria P•
Jun 26, 2016
Lot of math! but I can handle it. I learned a lot and I love it, thank you.
By Raluca M•
Apr 8, 2019
Not bad, itemphasizes the bigger picture of what design is really about
By Alfredo H•
Aug 26, 2018
Great course to learn about gestures and different interaction.
By Gabriel C•
Sep 28, 2020
I learned a lot and I really recommend this especialization.
By Colin M•
Oct 27, 2016
The most compelling one in the specialization track thus far