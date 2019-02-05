Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Input and Interaction by University of California San Diego

4.6
stars
704 ratings
78 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn relevant fundamentals of human motor performance, perception, and cognition that inform effective interaction design. You will use these models of how people work to design more effective input and interaction techniques. You’ll apply these to both traditional graphic and gestural interfaces....

Top reviews

PM

Mar 22, 2017

Very important course of the Interaction Design specialization. Nicely crafted assignments. You will add value to the company you are working for by taking up this course. Amazing faculty!

NW

Feb 21, 2017

a very interesting course for anyone who enjoys simple easy to use systems and tools themselves. The last assignment was a great example of the practical applicability of this course

By Jared G

Feb 5, 2019

Dated material mostly. References to analog mice, gesture focus, voice interaction completely missing, not much to do with interaction design pit falls like hidden menus.

By Manuel A O S

Jan 12, 2020

Un curso un poco más profundo en el entendimiento de la disciplina, pero que sin duda aporta un panorama diferente para profesionales del diseño

By Anna N

Nov 13, 2019

I love the theory and exercises as well! This information was very useful for me working at UX/UI Senior position. And Im looking forward to start use it in my daily work!

By Elena M

Dec 2, 2015

This course offers you a great opportunity to get a fresh sight on many things we see and do every day. Practical assignments are super fun!

By Dave G

Jan 26, 2016

I liked this dive into the more data driven side of Interaction Design. Very fun to learning about tools I had not seen deployed before.

By Maria K

Jun 24, 2018

A good course, especially the second week on finding and filtering - vivid examples of good filters and what to draw your attention to.

By Lord L S

Feb 17, 2016

This is a great course, the final questions had me a bit confused BUT if you read carefully (not dyslexically like me) no problem.

By Jonathan M W

Jan 13, 2016

This course has been my favorite of the Interaction Design Specialization so far. The concepts shared are truly fascinating!

By Giny C

Apr 17, 2019

Very interesting course. Some content in this course are far more than UX design I learnt during my undergraduate studies.

By Astrid v d G

May 19, 2020

I especially enjoyed and learned a lot from the interview with Dan Russel, director of search quality at Google!

By Inbar F

May 9, 2017

Excellent course! so interesting and enlightening! plus, the assignments were both challenging and fun.

By Winnie C

Jul 16, 2019

I like the concrete aspects of this course, and the last project about prototyping was quite fun!

By DiannaL

Sep 24, 2018

Informative - learned important new concepts that will improve my design of elearning interfaces.

By Archana C

Jul 9, 2020

i really liked this course alot,especially when Donald Norman came.It was awesome experience

By Ahasanul B H

Mar 7, 2020

Superb course man...Thanks scott vai...r coursera keo dhonnobad for this awesome course.

By Nicolas D G N

Mar 6, 2016

Excelent!! In this course you could learn a lot about Fittz law and much more.

By Cheryl L

Jul 11, 2020

This class was fun and had a lot of great information for someone new to UX.

By Hossein R

Jun 7, 2017

Great instructor, amazingly explained with useful and practical assignments!

By Maria P

Jun 26, 2016

Lot of math! but I can handle it. I learned a lot and I love it, thank you.

By Raluca M

Apr 8, 2019

Not bad, itemphasizes the bigger picture of what design is really about

By Alfredo H

Aug 26, 2018

Great course to learn about gestures and different interaction.

By Gabriel C

Sep 28, 2020

I learned a lot and I really recommend this especialization.

By Colin M

Oct 27, 2016

The most compelling one in the specialization track thus far

