Course 8 of 8 in the
Interaction Design Specialization
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Usability Testing
  • User Research
  • User Experience (UX)
  • User Interface
Course 8 of 8 in the
Interaction Design Specialization
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Design Thinking Capstone

24 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Needfinding

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Ideation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Prototype

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

