In this UX capstone course, you’ll conduct a multi-stage user experience project to design a product from scratch. You will employ interviews, inspection methods, and user testing, along with ideation, design, and prototyping methods to gain and communicate valuable insight that can be used to deliver a compelling product.
This course is part of the User Experience Research and Design Specialization
- User Research
- Adobe Photoshop
- User Experience (UX)
- User Experience Design (UXD)
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Introduction & Milestone 1
MILESTONE 2
MILESTONE 3
MILESTONE 4
Thank you to the instructors for teaching such a great course!
in this course i learn lot of knowlege and deep information about ux designer which i think is very beneficial for those peoples who want to became ux designer
Quite tedious specialization. But overall great hands-on learning.
Excellent course that covers everything needed to perform a perfect UX case study!
Integrate UX Research and UX Design to create great products through understanding user needs, rapidly generating prototypes, and evaluating design concepts. Learners will gain hands-on experience with taking a product from initial concept, through user research, ideation and refinement, formal analysis, prototyping, and user testing, applying perspectives and methods to ensure a great user experience at every step.
