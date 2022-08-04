User experience is a highly in-demand field which requires a holistic understanding of the design process. This course is a "sample" of the UX Design MasterTrack certificate program. You will have the opportunities to explore core topics in UX including Ethics and Research, User Research, User Testing, and Visual Literacy as four modules.
Introduction to UX Design MasterTrack Certificate ProgramUniversity of Minnesota
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
The class is introductory. There is no required knowledge needed to take the class. Learners can keep the work rudimentary but also take deep dives.
What you will learn
After finishing our Mastertrack program, you'll gain artful and scientific skills in conducting and evaluating user experience design and research.
After finishing the program, you will apply your new career skills by designing a proposal and developing a user experience product for organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
10 minutes to complete
Introduction to the Course
10 minutes to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete
Ethics and Research
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete
User Research for User Experience Design
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete
Visual Literacy
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading
