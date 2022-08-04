About this Course

Beginner Level

The class is introductory. There is no required knowledge needed to take the class. Learners can keep the work rudimentary but also take deep dives.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
What you will learn

  • After finishing our Mastertrack program, you'll gain artful and scientific skills in conducting and evaluating user experience design and research.

  • After finishing the program, you will apply your new career skills by designing a proposal and developing a user experience product for organization

Instructors

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
10 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course

Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Ethics and Research

Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

User Research for User Experience Design

Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Visual Literacy

4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

