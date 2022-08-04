Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to UX Design MasterTrack Certificate Program by University of Minnesota
About the Course
User experience is a highly in-demand field which requires a holistic understanding of the design process. This course is a "sample" of the UX Design MasterTrack certificate program. You will have the opportunities to explore core topics in UX including Ethics and Research, User Research, User Testing, and Visual Literacy as four modules.
You can take the opportunity to gain some basic understanding of UX research, and take this course as a pathway to the UX Design MasterTrack certificate program. The assignments you have accomplished in this open course can be carried over to the UX Mastertrack certificate program.
If you would like to continue learning after this open course, please visit our UX Design MasterTrack certificate program website: https://www.coursera.org/mastertrack/ux-design-minnesota...