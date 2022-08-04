Profile

Debra Lawton

Faculty Member at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Bio

Deb Lawton has been teaching design for 20 years and enjoys bringing practical application of design into the classroom. As a member of American Institute of Graphic Arts, she stays current in the ever-changing field of design and helps create a dialog between education and the design community. She is involved in design for good and works with non-profit organizations helping them create better experiences. When teaching she is committed to discovery and analysis to help foster design decisions. She uses both experimental and practical projects that will allow students to develop their own style, while being responsive to formal theory. "I encourage students to create conceptual ideas through a process of research, ideation, and refinement so that they can create beautifully executed designs with the end user in mind while also finding solutions for the client’s needs."

Courses

Introduction to UX Design MasterTrack Certificate Program

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder