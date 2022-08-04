Deb Lawton has been teaching design for 20 years and enjoys bringing practical application of design into the classroom. As a member of American Institute of Graphic Arts, she stays current in the ever-changing field of design and helps create a dialog between education and the design community. She is involved in design for good and works with non-profit organizations helping them create better experiences. When teaching she is committed to discovery and analysis to help foster design decisions. She uses both experimental and practical projects that will allow students to develop their own style, while being responsive to formal theory. "I encourage students to create conceptual ideas through a process of research, ideation, and refinement so that they can create beautifully executed designs with the end user in mind while also finding solutions for the client’s needs."