UX (User Experience) Capstone by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
46 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this UX capstone course, you’ll conduct a multi-stage user experience project to design a product from scratch. You will employ interviews, inspection methods, and user testing, along with ideation, design, and prototyping methods to gain and communicate valuable insight that can be used to deliver a compelling product. You will: Learn how to design and carry out an integrated multi-phase user experience research and design project Gain experience conducting user experience research in a real-world setting Gain hands-on experience with a realistic UX design project Improve ability to communicate design concepts and actionable research findings....

JL

Feb 9, 2020

This course is awesome! You'll review all the research methods and design methods you learned in the previous 5 courses. You will have a deeper understanding of UX when you finish all the milestones.

MH

May 7, 2022

in this course i learn lot of knowlege and deep information about ux designer which i think is very beneficial for those peoples who want to became ux designer

By Antoine A

Mar 18, 2021

I'm disappointed. Without a doubt, it's the less interesting course of this certificate. I felt on my own during the whole course/project. The teaching videos are rather useless. It should be made clearer that the course take a LOT of time. The fact that students without any experience give marks to a big project like this is a joke. However, I've learnt the steps to create such a project, which is one of the few positive things here when I think about how this course might help me for my future.

By Kanishk B

Jul 21, 2020

Quite tedious specialization. But overall great hands-on learning.

By Li T M

May 29, 2020

Difficult to complete but very rewarding.

By Jing L

Feb 9, 2020

By S.M. J I

Nov 29, 2020

A complete capstone, Broad experience achieved. This is really perfect course for user experience design.

By Abigail A

Jan 26, 2020

Thank you to the instructors for teaching such a great course!

By Pradeep A

Jun 21, 2020

Good opportunity to have hands on

By Malik H

May 8, 2022

By Daniel C

Jun 4, 2021

This was an awesome experience where I could learn meanings and methods about UX research world.

By Usha M K

Oct 9, 2020

Excellent course that covers everything needed to perform a perfect UX case study!

By Jorge M R V

Dec 30, 2020

excellent course, I learned a lot

