JL
Feb 9, 2020
This course is awesome! You'll review all the research methods and design methods you learned in the previous 5 courses. You will have a deeper understanding of UX when you finish all the milestones.
MH
May 7, 2022
in this course i learn lot of knowlege and deep information about ux designer which i think is very beneficial for those peoples who want to became ux designer
By Antoine A•
Mar 18, 2021
I'm disappointed. Without a doubt, it's the less interesting course of this certificate. I felt on my own during the whole course/project. The teaching videos are rather useless. It should be made clearer that the course take a LOT of time. The fact that students without any experience give marks to a big project like this is a joke. However, I've learnt the steps to create such a project, which is one of the few positive things here when I think about how this course might help me for my future.
By Kanishk B•
Jul 21, 2020
Quite tedious specialization. But overall great hands-on learning.
By Li T M•
May 29, 2020
Difficult to complete but very rewarding.
By Jing L•
Feb 9, 2020
By S.M. J I•
Nov 29, 2020
A complete capstone, Broad experience achieved. This is really perfect course for user experience design.
By Abigail A•
Jan 26, 2020
Thank you to the instructors for teaching such a great course!
By Pradeep A•
Jun 21, 2020
Good opportunity to have hands on
By Malik H•
May 8, 2022
By Daniel C•
Jun 4, 2021
This was an awesome experience where I could learn meanings and methods about UX research world.
By Usha M K•
Oct 9, 2020
Excellent course that covers everything needed to perform a perfect UX case study!
By Jorge M R V•
Dec 30, 2020
excellent course, I learned a lot