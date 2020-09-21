This is a basic course in designing experiments and analyzing the resulting data. The course objective is to learn how to plan, design and conduct experiments efficiently and effectively, and analyze the resulting data to obtain objective conclusions. Both design and statistical analysis issues are discussed. Opportunities to use the principles taught in the course arise in all aspects of today’s industrial and business environment. Applications from various fields will be illustrated throughout the course. Computer software packages (JMP, Design-Expert, Minitab) will be used to implement the methods presented and will be illustrated extensively.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
Approach complex industrial and business research problems and address them through a rigorous, statistically sound experimental strategy
Use modern software to effectively plan experiments
Analyze the resulting data of an experiment, and communicate the results effectively to decision-makers.
- statistical Methods for Process and Product improvement
- design of experiments
- experiment design
- designing experiments
Arizona State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1: Getting Started and Introduction to Design and Analysis of Experiments
Unit 2: Simple Comparative Experiments
Unit 3: Experiments with a Single Factor - The Analysis of Variance
Unit 4: Randomized Blocks, Latin Squares, and Related Designs
Very well organized and good exposure to basic concepts! JMP trials are an add on benefit!
I have used Dr. Montgomery's book off and on since the early 1990s! It is an enjoyment to watch his lectures. The only caveat is that it is a short course, which should have been obvious to me.
Very excellent presentation. I very much enjoyed doing the course.
The peer review assignment is daunting as you are completely at the mercy of your classmates who might leave proper feedback on what you actually did wrong. Apart from that, great class.
About the Design of Experiments Specialization
Learn modern experimental strategy, including factorial and fractional factorial experimental designs, designs for screening many factors, designs for optimization experiments, and designs for complex experiments such as those with hard-to-change factors and unusual responses. There is thorough coverage of modern data analysis techniques for experimental design, including software. Applications include electronics and semiconductors, automotive and aerospace, chemical and process industries, pharmaceutical and bio-pharm, medical devices, and many others.
