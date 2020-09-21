About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Design of Experiments Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Approach complex industrial and business research problems and address them through a rigorous, statistically sound experimental strategy

  • Use modern software to effectively plan experiments

  • Analyze the resulting data of an experiment, and communicate the results effectively to decision-makers.

Skills you will gain

  • statistical Methods for Process and Product improvement
  • design of experiments
  • experiment design
  • designing experiments
Course 1 of 4 in the
Design of Experiments Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,086 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Unit 1: Getting Started and Introduction to Design and Analysis of Experiments

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Unit 2: Simple Comparative Experiments

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Unit 3: Experiments with a Single Factor - The Analysis of Variance

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Unit 4: Randomized Blocks, Latin Squares, and Related Designs

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

