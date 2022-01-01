About this Specialization

Learn modern experimental strategy, including factorial and fractional factorial experimental designs, designs for screening many factors, designs for optimization experiments, and designs for complex experiments such as those with hard-to-change factors and unusual responses. There is thorough coverage of modern data analysis techniques for experimental design, including software. Applications include electronics and semiconductors, automotive and aerospace, chemical and process industries, pharmaceutical and bio-pharm, medical devices, and many others. You can see an overview of the specialization from Dr. Montgomery here.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Experimental Design Basics

Factorial and Fractional Factorial Designs

Response Surfaces, Mixtures, and Model Building

Random Models, Nested and Split-plot Designs

Arizona State University

Frequently Asked Questions

