Course 2 of 4 in the
Design of Experiments Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Conduct a factorial experiment in blocks and construct and analyze a fractional factorial design

  • Apply the factorial concept to experiments with several factors

  • Use the analysis of variance for factorial designs

  • Use the 2^k system of factorial designs

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Unit 1: Introduction to Factorial Design

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Unit 2: The 2^k Factorial Design

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 131 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Unit 3: Blocking and Confounding in the 2^k Factorial Design

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Unit 4: Two-Level Fractional Factorial Designs

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 115 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

