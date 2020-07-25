About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Design of Experiments Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Conduct experiments w/computer models and understand how least squares regression is used to build an empirical model from experimental design data

  • Understand the response surface methodology strategy to conduct experiments where system optimization is the objective

  • Recognize how the response surface approach can be used for experiments where the factors are the components of a mixture

  • Recognize where the objective of the experiment is to minimize the variability transmitted into the response from uncontrollable factors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Unit 1: Additional Design and Analysis Topics for Factorial and Fractional Factorial Designs

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 125 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Unit 2: Regression Models

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Unit 3: Response Surface Methods and Designs

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 178 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Unit 4: Robust Parameter Design and Process Robustness Studies

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

