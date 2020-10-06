Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Response Surfaces, Mixtures, and Model Building by Arizona State University

Factorial experiments are often used in factor screening.; that is, identify the subset of factors in a process or system that are of primary important to the response. Once the set of important factors are identified interest then usually turns to optimization; that is, what levels of the important factors produce the best values of the response. This course provides design and optimization tools to answer that questions using the response surface framework. Other related topics include design and analysis of computer experiments, experiments with mixtures, and experimental strategies to reduce the effect of uncontrollable factors on unwanted variability in the response....

By Udayan G

Oct 6, 2020

I feel "Experimental Design basic" course is very good, rest all in this specialization is mostly explaining a paragraph from book

By RAMESH R R

Jul 26, 2020

It was a great experience for me to do the RSM model building an online course. I learned experimental designs for fitting response surfaces.

By Diego G

Nov 26, 2020

The course tries to cover a lot of material that is somewhat math-heavy. It's not easy to digest some of the concepts without some self-study using the book. Exercises and quizzes only cover a fraction of what is taught. An improvement could be to cover less topics and use the time gained to give some more examples and clarify some of the math.

By Azd Z

Oct 10, 2021

DoE is an essential but forgotten initial step in the experimental work! This course gives a very good start and breaking the ice for higher quality of experimental work.

By Giovany O

Dec 29, 2020

Excelente curso con muchos temas por aprender y descubrir del diseño de experimentos y las técnicas más avanzadas del mismo

By Dr. M M

Aug 2, 2020

Good to learn New skill for the research work

By Tarek a m

Apr 21, 2021

Nice course, and very useful

By Abhishek A

Sep 23, 2020

a great a tuff session

By John R N L

Dec 24, 2020

Thank you very much

By ANKIT G

Nov 16, 2020

AWESOME COURSE

By Soroush S

Jan 9, 2022

very useful.

By José M P C

Sep 23, 2020

Excellent!

By Elham L

Jan 21, 2021

It needs project

By Ashwin R

Aug 15, 2020

Too much theoretical approach is adopted in explanation, practical examples should be incorporated.

