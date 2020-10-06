AZ
Oct 9, 2021
DoE is an essential but forgotten initial step in the experimental work! This course gives a very good start and breaking the ice for higher quality of experimental work.
RR
Jul 25, 2020
It was a great experience for me to do the RSM model building an online course. I learned experimental designs for fitting response surfaces.
By Udayan G•
Oct 6, 2020
I feel "Experimental Design basic" course is very good, rest all in this specialization is mostly explaining a paragraph from book
By RAMESH R R•
Jul 26, 2020
By Diego G•
Nov 26, 2020
The course tries to cover a lot of material that is somewhat math-heavy. It's not easy to digest some of the concepts without some self-study using the book. Exercises and quizzes only cover a fraction of what is taught. An improvement could be to cover less topics and use the time gained to give some more examples and clarify some of the math.
By Azd Z•
Oct 10, 2021
By Giovany O•
Dec 29, 2020
Excelente curso con muchos temas por aprender y descubrir del diseño de experimentos y las técnicas más avanzadas del mismo
By Dr. M M•
Aug 2, 2020
Good to learn New skill for the research work
By Tarek a m•
Apr 21, 2021
Nice course, and very useful
By Abhishek A•
Sep 23, 2020
a great a tuff session
By John R N L•
Dec 24, 2020
Thank you very much
By ANKIT G•
Nov 16, 2020
AWESOME COURSE
By Soroush S•
Jan 9, 2022
very useful.
By José M P C•
Sep 23, 2020
Excellent!
By Elham L•
Jan 21, 2021
It needs project
By Ashwin R•
Aug 15, 2020
Too much theoretical approach is adopted in explanation, practical examples should be incorporated.