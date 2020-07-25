About this Course

4,119 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Design of Experiments Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design and analyze experiments where some of the factors are random

  • Design and analyze experiments where there are nested factors or hard-to-change factors

  • Analyze experiments with covariates

  • Design and analyze experiments with nonnormal response distributions

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Design of Experiments Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Unit 1: Experiments with Random Factors

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Unit 2: Nested and Split-Plot Designs

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Unit 3: Other Design and Analysis Topics

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RANDOM MODELS, NESTED AND SPLIT-PLOT DESIGNS

View all reviews

About the Design of Experiments Specialization

Design of Experiments

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder