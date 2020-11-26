Chevron Left
4.6
stars
28 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Many experiments involve factors whose levels are chosen at random. A well-know situation is the study of measurement systems to determine their capability. This course presents the design and analysis of these types of experiments, including modern methods for estimating the components of variability in these systems. The course also covers experiments with nested factors, and experiments with hard-to-change factors that require split-plot designs. We also provide an overview of designs for experiments with response distributions from nonnormal response distributions and experiments with covariates....

Top reviews

ML

Nov 25, 2021

Comprehensive and practical course in the Design of Experiments specialization. Helps reinforce the need for a physical experiment to align with constraints on randomization.

RR

Jul 25, 2020

Very exhaustive information about random models and nested and split-plot designs. Thank you to Professor Douglas C. Montgomery and Coursera Team.

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Random Models, Nested and Split-plot Designs

By Diego G

Nov 26, 2020

The course tries to cover a lot of material that is somewhat math-heavy. It's not easy to digest some of the concepts without some self-study using the book. Exercises and quizzes only cover a fraction of what is taught. An improvement could be to cover less topics and use the time gained to give some more examples and clarify some of the math.

By Elham L

Jan 21, 2021

I have completed the specialization and the topic was new to me and I was interested to learn. However, the course discussion forum is not as practical and helpful as other courses that I have completed. There is no person in charge to provide any response and not enough knowledgeable learners around. So basically other than posting the final report, it has no use. One recommendation for improving the courses quality for better is to add to the JMP tool sections more and also the quiz and exams be more comprehensive and through to cover more.

By Vytautas D

Aug 9, 2020

Need to use R or Python and freeware rather than courtesy access to JMP. I spent a lot of time fitting R models to the data but it is a lot of work. Hence, I'm not going to complete the Experimental Design courses. The lecturer is very, very good and I enjoy listening to his wisdom.

By RAMESH R R

Jul 26, 2020

By Matthew L

Nov 26, 2021

By Abhishek A

Sep 26, 2020

THIS FULL COURSE WAS EXCELLENT. IT WILL HELP IN MY PROJECT. THANK YO DOCTOR MONTGOMERY SIR.

