This specialization is designed to be an introduction to additive manufacturing (AM) with exposure to six different AM processes. The field of AM can be broadly divided into three elements: process, materials and design. This specialization will provide a broad overview of all three elements, which is an ideal preparation for more advanced courses that dive more deeply into the growing field of AM. This specialization covers build preparation, machine setup, and post-processing requirements for six different AM processes. In addition, learners will explore the cross-cutting aspects of AM, including part orientation, supports, design for additive manufacturing, key process parameters, and mechanical and surface properties.
Applied Learning Project
For each course, students will apply their knowledge to a case study or simulation. Using a variety of formats, they will respond to common additive manufacturing scenarios. The goal of these projects is to simulate the kinds of problems they would be likely to face in the workplace, with a focus on the application of practical knowledge.