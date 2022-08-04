Arizona State University
Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Learn Key 3D Printing Techniques for Manufacturing. Learn about the growing field of additive manufacturing through an introduction to six different AM processes.

Dhruv Bhate

Instructor: Dhruv Bhate

What you'll learn

  • Students will compare and contrast different additive manufacturing processes and describe a typical AM process flow.

  • Students will identify three different modes of 3D printing: material extrusion, photopolymer resin processes, and powder bed fusion.

  • Students will apply the DfAM staircase framework to make additive manufacturing decisions.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Machine setup
  • Category: Post-processing requirements
  • Category: Design for Additive Manufacturing
  • Category: Build preparation
  • Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing

Introduction to Additive Manufacturing Processes

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will compare and contrast different additive manufacturing processes and describe a typical AM process flow.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Build preparation
Category: Machine setup
Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
Category: Post-processing requirements

Material Extrusion

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will identify the two ways in which to 3D print using the material extrusion process.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Build preparation
Category: Machine setup
Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
Category: Post-processing requirements

Material Jetting and Stereolithography

Course 35 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will identify the key elements of two photopolymer resin based processes: PolyJet and stereolithography.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Build preparation
Category: Machine setup
Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
Category: Post-processing requirements

Selective Laser Sintering and Metal Laser Powder Bed Fusion

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will identify the key elements of powder bed fusion in the context of both polymers and metals.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Build preparation
Category: Machine setup
Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
Category: Post-processing requirements

Design for Additive Manufacturing

Course 57 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will apply the DfAM staircase framework to make additive manufacturing decisions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Build preparation
Category: Machine setup
Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
Category: Post-processing requirements

Instructor

Dhruv Bhate
Arizona State University
5 Courses3 learners

