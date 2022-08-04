Dhruv Bhate is an associate professor at Arizona State University (ASU) in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, where his group (https://3dxresearch.com/) conducts research in the design and mechanics of additive manufacturing structures and materials. Prior to joining ASU, Dhruv spent two years at PADT Inc., a small business in Tempe, Arizona, where he led the company's research and development efforts in additive manufacturing. Prior to joining PADT Inc., he spent seven years at Intel developing several laser-based manufacturing processes, taking them from early-stage research to high-volume manufacturing. He also spent a year in the automotive industry, working as a co-op apprentice for Tata Motors. Dhruv has a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University where he developed constitutive and failure models for the prediction of fatigue fracture in ductile metal alloys. Prior to this, he obtained his master's degree from the University of Colorado Boulder where he studied the phenomenon of adhesion in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) structures. Dhruv’s passion lies in combining theory, experimental methods, and simulation to answer challenging research questions in new and effective ways, seeking inspiration from multiple disciplines. Connect with him on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dhruvbhate/) and follow his research group on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/3DXresearch/).