Powder bed fusion is one of the additive manufacturing processes that has found the most application in functional part production. In this course we discuss this process in the context of polymers (selective laser sintering) and metals (laser powder bed fusion), with an emphasis on machine setup and post-processing.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
To be successful in this specialization, you should have familiarity with high school-level physics, chemistry and mathematics.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Students will identify the key elements of powder bed fusion in the context of both polymers and metals.
Skills you will gain
- Build preparation
- Machine setup
- Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
- Post-processing requirements
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 minutes to complete
Course Introduction
7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete
Module 4.1: Selective Laser Sintering
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Module 4.2: Metal Laser Powder Bed Fusion
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Module 4.3: Course Project and Wrap-Up
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
About the Additive Manufacturing Specialization
