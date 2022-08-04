About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be successful in this specialization, you should have familiarity with high school-level physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Students will identify the key elements of powder bed fusion in the context of both polymers and metals.

Skills you will gain

  • Build preparation
  • Machine setup
  • Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
  • Post-processing requirements
Course 4 of 5 in the
Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
7 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Module 4.1: Selective Laser Sintering

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Module 4.2: Metal Laser Powder Bed Fusion

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Module 4.3: Course Project and Wrap-Up

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Additive Manufacturing Specialization

Additive Manufacturing

