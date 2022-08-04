Learner Reviews & Feedback for Selective Laser Sintering and Metal Laser Powder Bed Fusion by Arizona State University
About the Course
Powder bed fusion is one of the additive manufacturing processes that has found the most application in functional part production. In this course we discuss this process in the context of polymers (selective laser sintering) and metals (laser powder bed fusion), with an emphasis on machine setup and post-processing.
The necessary elements for each course are lecture videos, knowledge checks, and project completion. For additional information on certain topics, I've included supplemental readings and videos throughout various lessons that might enhance your knowledge. Because all resources are not available to all students, these materials are purely optional.
In addition, you will note that some of the lectures feature our department’s graduate students. These excellent students are sometimes closer to the material, having learned it recently, so we greatly appreciate their participation in the instructional process....