Arizona State University
Introduction to Additive Manufacturing Processes
Arizona State University

Introduction to Additive Manufacturing Processes

This course is part of Additive Manufacturing Specialization

Dhruv Bhate

Instructor: Dhruv Bhate

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will compare and contrast different additive manufacturing processes and describe a typical AM process flow.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Build preparation
  • Category: Machine setup
  • Category: Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
  • Category: Post-processing requirements

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assessment

English
Subtitles: English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Additive Manufacturing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This course provides an overview of additive manufacturing processes, setting the stage for the deeper dives into individual processes. We will compare and contrast different additive manufacturing processes, and we will discuss a typical additive manufacturing process flow, from design file to finished part. The necessary elements for each course are lecture videos, knowledge checks, and project completion. For additional information on certain topics, I've included supplemental readings and videos throughout various lessons that might enhance your knowledge. Because all resources are not available to all students, these materials are optional. In addition, you will note that some of the lectures feature our department’s graduate students. These excellent students are sometimes closer to the material, having learned it recently, so we greatly appreciate their participation in the instructional process.

What's included

2 videos1 reading

This module provides a basic overview and history of additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz

In this module, you will learn about the six major categories of additive manufacturing processes.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz

In this module, you will learn about the process flow common to all additive manufacturing processes, from CAD file to final part in hand.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz

This course introduced additive manufacturing processes and emphasized how different types of raw material are converted into a part using a range of energy sources. In this module you will synthesize what you learned about the different additive manufacturing processes.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Dhruv Bhate
Arizona State University
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Recommended if you're interested in Physical Science and Engineering

You are Currently on slide 1
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder