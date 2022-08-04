Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Additive Manufacturing Processes by Arizona State University
About the Course
This course provides an overview of additive manufacturing processes, setting the stage for a deeper dive into individual processes. We will compare and contrast different additive manufacturing processes, and we will discuss a typical additive manufacturing process flow, from design file to finished part.
The necessary elements for each course are lecture videos, knowledge checks, and project completion. For additional information on certain topics, I've included supplemental readings and videos throughout various lessons that might enhance your knowledge. Because all resources are not available to all students, these materials are optional.
In addition, you will note that some of the lectures feature our department’s graduate students. These excellent students are sometimes closer to the material, having learned it recently, so we greatly appreciate their participation in the instructional process....